China honours Obasanjo, Runsewe, others with excellence awards

Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association has bestowed the award of excellence on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Ikechukwu lkoh and the Commander, 81 Division, Garrison, Brig.-Gen. Musa Sadiq. The award was disclosed by the Chairman of the association, Dr Eric Ni, during the Chinese 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival and National day. According to Ni, Obasanjo was given an award of excellence for his selfless sacrifices in promoting businesses between Nigeria and China, noting that Obasanjo’s efforts in creating conducive business environment for the Chinese community was highly appreciated.

While he said Runsewe was honoured for his commitment to the promotion of arts and culture between Nigeria and China. According to Ni, the Chinese community has enjoyed seamless cultural exchange programmes due to the support enjoyed from NCAC and Runsewe. Ikoh was honoured also for his commitment to the promotion of businesses in science, technology and innovation between Nigeria and China. While Sadiq bagged award for his a commitment in defending and protecting lives and communities within Nigerian community. Obasanjo, who was represented by his wife, Chief Bola Obasanjo, expressed appreciation for the award, commending the Chinese community for bringing transformation to the country in diverse fields.

‘‘You brought transformation to the country, the Chinese community has helped our youths in providing employment opportunities, we appreciate you all,” he said. While Runsewe said he was delighted by the gesture extended to him as he assured the Chinese community of more years of seamless collaborations. He urged the Chinese nationals to further visit Nigeria as tourists and investors. He said the Chinese community’s assistance was seriously coveted to ensure Nigeria took the rightful position in Africa to improve on local production and technological advancement. According to him; ‘‘We want the Chinese community to visit Nigeria more for the purpose of investing and as tourists.

We want to achieve a situation whereby the strength of China in Asia could be compared to that of Nigeria in Africa. ‘‘I want to specially appreciate the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, for encouraging his people to visit Nigeria and invest; we are known as hospitable, friendly and accommodating individuals.” He said further that the China Industrial and Commercial Association must also be commended for their various corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at giving back to their community in form of grants, scholarships and donations. He assured the association of NCAC partnership in extending the celebration of the festival to Abuja. According to him, this will promote grass root participation in the area of training, capacity building, infrastructure development, grants and exchanges.

‘‘I must not fail to acknowledge and commend the Chinese community for imputing arts, culture and other artistic expressions as essential components in all your programmes. I assure you of the commitment of NCAC to serve as catalyst for consolidating and sustaining China-Nigeria bilateral business, cultural and diplomatic relations for more years to come.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...