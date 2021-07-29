News

China jails outspoken billionaire, Sun Dawu, for 18 years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A prominent Chinese billionaire has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, the latest in a string of punishments against outspoken corporate bosses.

Sun Dawu runs one of the country’s largest private agricultural businesses in the northern province of Hebei.

Sun, 67, has in the past spoken out about human rights and politically sensitive topics, reports the BBC.

He was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” – a charge often used against activists.

Other charges against him include illegally occupying farmland, assembling a crowd to attack state agencies and obstructing government workers from performing their duties. He was also fined 3.11 million yuan ($478,697; £343,227).

Sun’s company is among China’s biggest, with businesses ranging from meat processing and pet food to schools and hospitals.

He was reportedly detained last year, along with 20 relatives and business associates, over a land dispute with a government-run farm.

At the time, he said dozens of his employees were injured in an incident with police related to the dispute, according to an AFP report.

Sun is said to be close to some prominent Chinese political dissidents and has in the past criticised the government’s rural policies.

He was one of the few people to openly accuse the government of covering up an African swine flu outbreak, which affected his farms in 2019, and later devastated much of the country’s industry.

He also was sentenced to prison in 2003, for “illegal fundraising” but the case was overturned after an outpouring of support from activists and the public.

Sun reportedly denied many of the accusations against him in a pre-trial hearing, describing himself as an “outstanding Communist party member”.

He did, however, reportedly admit to making mistakes, including posting messages online.

“The way they’re investigating me now is making those close to us suffer and those who hate us rejoice. I wish to take the charges upon myself, even if they’re severe, in exchange for the release of others. We are people who have made contributions to society,” he said.

China has been cracking down on businesses and entrepreneurs in the country. Major technology companies including Alibaba, Didi and Tencent are being investigated for a range of regulatory issues.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: DSS summons Sheikh Gumi after alleging military-bandits’ collusion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic preacher, has been summoned for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS invitation was published by VOA Hausa just days after a dispute between Gumi and the Nigerian Army. Gumi claimed that security agents contributed to Nigeria’s insecurity by partnering with criminals who engage in […]
News Top Stories

Counter-insurgency: Service Chiefs parley commanders, troops in Borno

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Miringa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday, led other Service Chiefs on operational visit to Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram activities.   The CDS was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Chief of Naval Staff, […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu urges Christians to pray, sacrifice for Nigeria

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As Christians in Ondo State join their counterparts within the country and across the world to commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called for more sacrifice, prayers and renewed hope for Nigeria. According to Akeredolu in his Easter message to Christians in the state, the challenges confronting the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica