News

China not planning take over of Nigeria’s assets over debts – Envoy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun, yesterday said his country had no plans to take over Nigeria’s critical assets as repayment for loans in the event of default. Jianchun disclosed this yesterday, during the visit of the Chinese Special Representative on African Affairs, Liu Yuxi to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada in Abuja. The visit was geared towards strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries.

He said China and Nigeria are working on the basis of mutual trust and that his country has no intention whatsoever to take over Nigeria’s assets in a situation where Nigeria failed in the repayment of the loan it took from China to build critical infrastructure. According to him, seizure of assets is not part of the agreement reached between the two countries as being insinuated in some quarters. Yuxi while expressing the Chinese government’s full commitment to improved bilateral relationships wit Nigeria, appreciated Nigeria for upholding the One China Policy.

He said China just like Nigeria will continue to support the policy of non-interference at the International level. The Special Envoy stressed the need for China and Nigeria to strengthen their collaboration, especially in the area of Climate Change, just as he pledged his country’s zeal to continue to support Nigeria in the fight against terrorism through military cooperation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Financial Times: Nigeria risks becoming a failed state

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing rising insecurity, the country’s stalled economic growth and weak institutions, the Financial Times of London has said that Nigeria is “on the brink” of becoming a “failed state.” In an editorial yesterday, the influential international business newspaper said: “Nigeria will become a problem far too big for the world to ignore if urgent and […]
News Top Stories

2021 Budget: FG targets N205bn from privatisation proceeds

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…proposes N12.66trn estimate The Federal Government has proposed N12.66 trillion as aggregate expenditure for 2021 fiscal year, with a deficit of N5.16 trillion. The proposed money bill also made provision for the funding of the budget with a projected borrowing amounting to N4.28 trillion. The FG is also targeting the sum of N205.15 billion from […]
News

Accidental poisoning of children by button batteries on the rise –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

An increasing number of little children are eating small lithium batteries, also known as ‘button’ batteries that power many consumer devices, with potentially serious consequences, even death. According to a new study published yesterday in the journal ‘Pediatrics,’ despite public information campaigns warning parents about the dangers, visits to emergency rooms as a result of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica