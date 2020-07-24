News

China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate, as relations between the world’s two largest economies deteriorate.
The order to close the consulate in Chengdu, in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, was seen as roughly reciprocal in terms of scale and impact, continuing China’s recent practice of like-for-like responses to U.S. actions.
China had warned it would retaliate after it was unexpectedly given 72 hours – until Friday – to vacate its Houston consulate, and had urged the United States to reconsider, reports Reuters.
“The U.S. move seriously breached international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the terms of the China-U.S. Consular Convention. It gravely harmed China-U.S. relations,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the U.S. Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu,” it said.
The consulate opened in 1985 and has almost 200 employees including about 150 locally hired staff, according to its website. It was not immediately clear how many are there now after a significant number of U.S. diplomats were evacuated from China during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.
The consulate was given 72 hours to close, or until 10 a.m. on Monday, the editor of the Global Times newspaper said on Twitter.
The U.S. Department of State and the U.S. embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Chinese stock markets were sold off heavily after the announcement, leading regional losses with a 3.5% fall in the blue chip index, while the yuan dropped to a two-week low.

TROUBLED TIES

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated sharply this year over a range of issues, from trade and technology to the novel coronavirus, China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech on Thursday the United States and its allies must use “more creative and assertive ways” to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the “mission of our time”.
A source had previously told Reuters that China was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan, where the United States withdrew staff early this year as the coronavirus outbreak raged.
A state newspaper editor had suggested that China could order a dramatic scale back of staff at the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong.
“The Chengdu consulate is more important than the Wuhan consulate because that is where the U.S. gathers information about Tibet and China’s development of strategic weapons in neighbouring regions,” said Wu Xinbo, a professor and American studies expert at Fudan University in Shanghai.
He said the Chengdu consulate was less important for trade and economic activity than U.S. consulates in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.
The Chengdu consulate became notorious in 2012 when Wang Lijun, the police chief of nearby Chongqing city, attempted to defect there, a trigger point in a dramatic scandal that brought down rising political star Bo Xilai.
Chinese social media users, who had denounced the U.S. order to close the Houston mission, applauded the response.
The comment, “let’s renovate it into a hotpot restaurant!”, a reference to a popular dish in Chengdu, got 100,000 likes on the Weibo account of state broadcaster CCTV.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

20-month-old boy, 10-year-old girl among 14 people shot dead over weekend in Chicago

Posted on Author Reporter

  A toddler and a 10-year-old girl were among 14 people shot to death in Chicago in yet another weekend of gun violence that has rocked the city over the past month. Between Friday and Sunday morning, a total of 52 people were shot in Chicago, according to police department records. “As a mother, I am […]
News

Niger reduces tax to cushion economic impact

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, which has affected businesses adversely, the Niger State Government has approved the reduction of tax payment in the state. While addressing journalists in Minna, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene, said the gesture would cushion the […]
News

Drama as senators scold Edo envoy nominee over 2019 primaries

Posted on Author Chukwu David

There was a mild drama yesterday during the screening of ambassadorial nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. Some senators scolded the nominee, representing Edo State, Barrister Yamah Mohammed Musa, for his role in the conduct of the 2019 primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the country. The committee, chaired by Senator […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: