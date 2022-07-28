China partners Ekiti on Knowledge Zone Project

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, has expressed the readiness of the Chinese Government to partner with Ekiti State in the development of its knowledge zone project and utilisation of nuclear science and technology in developing critical sectors in the state. The Chinese envoy gave the assurance yesterday when he led experts from China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and other Chinese delegation on a courtesy visit to Governor Kayode Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. Ambassador Jianchun, who was also accompanied by the Director General, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Prof. Yusuf Ahmed, was in the state for a three-day feasibility study of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone and how to apply nuclear technology in the development of agriculture, health, biotechnology, education and other critical sectors of the state. He explained that Ekiti State’s partnership with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is a technological collaboration that would promote understanding on how to peacefully apply nuclear energy to serve the people of the state.

