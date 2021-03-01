China provides 300 scholarships to Nigerians yearly, says envoy

The Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of China in Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Yong, has revealed that the People’s Republic of China provides no fewer than 300 government scholarships to Nigerians yearly, and about 7,000 Nigerians were running various programmes in China.

Yong made the disclosure over the weekend, at a Symposium organised to mark the 50th anniversary of China- Nigeria diplomatic relations at the Main Campus of University of Abuja. Describing the 50 years bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China as mutual with deep trust and support, he said the relationship was entering a new phase in which both countries would work harder to defeat the COVID– 19 pandemic, deepen infrastructural cooperation and help Nigeria accelerate the process of industrialization.

He said: “The bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria has entered a new phase. China is ready to make joint efforts with Nigeria to further strengthen the anti-pandemic cooperation until the pandemic is completely defeated;

“Deepen the Belt and Road cooperation; speed up the construction of key projects so as to help Nigeria accelerate the process of industrialization; explore the cooperation in the areas of digital economy and green economy; expand military and security cooperation with a view to enhance Nigeria’s capacity of safeguarding national security; and closely coordinate with each other on regional and international affairs to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

“China provided about 300 government scholarships to Nigerians yearly, and almost 7,000 Nigerian students have enrolled in Chinese Universities, studying for their masters and doctorate degrees in engineering, medicine, agriculture and other majors, with many of them covered by a wide variety of scholarships.”

