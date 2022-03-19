News

China reports first COVID deaths in over a year

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mainland China reported its first COVID deaths in over a year on Saturday, said a post on the National Health Commission’s website.

The two deaths happened in China’s northeastern region of Jilin that borders North Korea and Russia, where case numbers make up over two thirds of total domestic infections, reports Reuters.

China reported two deaths for the whole of 2021, with the last one logged on Jan. 25.

The country reported 2,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 18, compared with 2,416 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 2,157 were locally transmitted, compared with 2,388 a day earlier, with 78% appearing in Jilin and others found in the southeastern province of Fujian and the southern province of Guangdong among others.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,823 compared with 1,904 a day earlier.

The death toll went up to 4,638.

As of March 18, mainland China had confirmed 128,462 cases.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Day Fulani herders dared Amotekun, unleashed terror on Ondo community

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

Residents of Molege in Ose council area of Ondo State are still in bewilderment over the unprovoked attack on their community by Fulani herders. ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the siege and commitment of the authorities to apprehend the fleeing attackers For residents of Molege community in Ose Council Area of Ondo State January 6, 2022 […]
News Top Stories

2023: Power rotation, zoning, unsettling APC, PDP

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…conventions stalled as parties consult The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are both temporarily stuck over the principle of zoning and power rotation for their presidential tickets ahead of the 2023 election, New Telegraph can report. It was learnt that stakeholders in both parties are currently divided over […]
News Top Stories

…experts score President low amid coronavirus crisis

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Following the unveiling of what appeared to be his exit strategy a few days ago, financial experts in the country have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up efforts aimed at boosting the economy. In separate chats with Saturday Telegraph, the experts said the coronavirus crisis has cast a shadow over the President’s performance, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica