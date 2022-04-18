News

China reports first Covid deaths in Shanghai

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

China has reported the deaths of three people from Covid in Shanghai for the first time since the financial hub entered lockdown in late March.

A release from the city health commission said the victims were aged between 89 and 91 and unvaccinated, reports the BBC.

Shanghai officials said only 38% of residents over 60 are fully vaccinated.

The city is now due to enter another round of mass testing, which means a strict lockdown will continue into a fourth week for most residents.

Until now, China had maintained that no-one died of Covid in the city – a claim that has increasingly come into question.

Monday’s deaths were also the first Covid-linked fatalities to be officially acknowledged by authorities in the entire country since March 2020.

In a statement announcing the deaths, Shanghai’s Health Commission said that the three people died in hospital on Sunday despite “full efforts to resuscitate them”.

It added that all three people had underlying health conditions.

Since the discovery of an Omicron-led outbreak three weeks ago, the city has been under strict lockdown, which has angered residents.

Millions have been confined to their homes, with anyone testing positive being sent to quarantine centres.

In recent weeks many have taken to social media to complain about the restrictions and the lack of food supplies.

People have had to order in food and water and wait for government drop-offs of vegetables, meat and eggs, and analysts say many are running low on supplies.

The lockdown extension has overwhelmed delivery services, grocery shop websites and even the distribution of government supplies.

But with more than 20,000 new cases a day, authorities are struggling. The city in recent weeks has converted exhibition halls and schools into quarantine centres, and set up makeshift hospitals.

The recent surge in cases in China, although small compared to some countries, is a significant challenge to China’s “zero-Covid” strategy, which uses swift lockdowns and aggressive restrictions to contain any outbreak.
The policy sets China apart from most other countries which are trying to live with the virus.

But the increased transmissibility and milder nature of the Omicron variant has led to questions over whether the current strategy is sustainable in the long run.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

China sentences HK activists to up to three years for border crossing

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Chinese court sentenced 10 Hong Kong activists to between seven months and three years in jail on Wednesday for illegally crossing the border, in a case that has drawn international attention and concern over the defendants’ treatment. The group had all faced charges in Hong Kong over anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city […]
News Top Stories

Brain tumours can be caused by toxin from undercooked meat

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Researchers from the United States (U.S.) said food-borne pathogen may be linked to a type of rare brain cancer in adults. The researchers found that people who have glioma are more likely to have antibodies to toxoplasma gondii than a similar group that was cancer-free. That indicated that they were previously infected with the parasite, […]
News

Opposition Reps reject N151 fuel hike, demand suspension

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected the increase in pump price of fuel from N148 to N151. 56 as announced by the Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) on Wednesday. The lawmakers, in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu, Wednesday, described the announced increase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica