News

China reveals soldier deaths in India border clash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

China has for the first time revealed that four of its soldiers died during a bloody Himalayan border clash with Indian troops in June last year.
The men died after fighting “foreign troops” who “crossed into the Chinese border”, said Chinese state media.
The skirmish had taken place in the Galwan Valley in India’s Ladakh region, and soldiers had reportedly fought with stones and nail-studded clubs, reports the BBC.
It was the first deadly clash in the disputed border area in 45 years.
Previously India said that 20 of its soldiers were killed in last year’s clash, while Beijing acknowledged casualties but did not disclose details.
On Friday, China’s military news outlet PLA Daily named the “heroic” Chinese soldiers who gave their “youth, blood and even life” to the region – Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran. They were all given posthumous awards.
Wang had died after drowning in icy waters while crossing a river to reach his army mates, said the report.
Meanwhile, another man, regimental commander Qi Fabao, was also given honours after sustaining “serious injuries”.
India and China have been locked in a border dispute for decades. The root cause of the tension is an ill-defined, 3,440km (2,100-mile)-long disputed border called the Line of Actual Control.
Rivers, lakes and snowcaps along the frontier mean the line can shift, bringing soldiers face to face at many points, sparking a confrontation. The two countries however have a long-standing agreement to not use guns or explosives along the border.
In January this year, the two armies also clashed along the border in the north-east in India’s Sikkim state, leaving troops on both sides injured.
But India and China have since agreed to “disengage” from the border are now in the midst of pulling back troops from part of the border.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Again, coalition tasks security agencies on arrest of Plateau monarch’s killers

Posted on Author Reporter

…asks politicians to guard utterances   Emmanuel Onani   The Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF) has reiterated its earlier call on relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the acting district head of Foron Kingdom in Plateau State, Da Bulus Jang. This was as the peace advocacy group sued for […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lawyers to judiciary: Embrace virtual proceedings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some lawyers in Lagos have urged the judiciary to fully implement virtual court sitting as a strategy to control the second wave of COVID-19 scourge in Nigeria. In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, yesterday, the lawyers regretted that the judiciary abandoned virtual court proceedings when COVID-19-induced restrictions were eased. A […]
News

Godwin Maduka debunks $1m bribery allegation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centre and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka has debunked the allegation the he gave a bribe of $1million to former governor Peter Obi to assist him in securing the governorship ticket of the PDP, describing it as wicked and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica