Business

China supports redistributing IMF resources to poor African nations

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

China supports a proposal to redistribute the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) resources from major economies to poor African nations struggling to shore up their finances amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported yesterday. In remarks to a Francebacked summit to finance African countries, Chinese Vice Premier, Han Zheng, said Beijing wanted commercial creditors, multilateral lenders and developed countries to take concrete action to lower the debt burden of the continent that has yet to emerge from its worst recession in decades. Han also reiterated that China, the world’s biggest national bilateral lender to developing economies, would fully implement a Group of 20 initiative to temporarily waive debt payments from poor countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Nigeria’s gas can support West African market’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Newly inaugurated President of the Nigeria Gas Association (NGA), Ed Ubong, has said there is abundant gas resources in Nigeria to meet the energy demand of over 350 million people and the industrial needs in the West African sub-region “Nigeria, which ranks as the 9th largest gas reserve in the world and clearly the largest […]
Business

Stakeholders adopt biotechnology to combat post-COVID-19 hunger

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have unanimously adopted the use of biotechnology as critical modern tool to fight possible post-COVID-19 food insecurity and hunger in Nigeria. This came against the backdrop of several forecast of possible food shortage that may befall the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was disclosed recently during a […]
Business

Rewane: Real estate to contract till March ‘21

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Considering the looming economic recession caused by coronavirus pandemic and its associated lockdown for over five months, real estate sector, which has been negative, may not recover until first quarter (Q1) of 2021.   According to report from the Bismarck Rewane-led Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) on the industry’s outlook, real estate sector will contract from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica