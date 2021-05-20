China supports redistributing IMF resources to poor African nations

China supports a proposal to redistribute the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) resources from major economies to poor African nations struggling to shore up their finances amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported yesterday. In remarks to a Francebacked summit to finance African countries, Chinese Vice Premier, Han Zheng, said Beijing wanted commercial creditors, multilateral lenders and developed countries to take concrete action to lower the debt burden of the continent that has yet to emerge from its worst recession in decades. Han also reiterated that China, the world’s biggest national bilateral lender to developing economies, would fully implement a Group of 20 initiative to temporarily waive debt payments from poor countries.
Related Articles
‘Nigeria’s gas can support West African market’
Newly inaugurated President of the Nigeria Gas Association (NGA), Ed Ubong, has said there is abundant gas resources in Nigeria to meet the energy demand of over 350 million people and the industrial needs in the West African sub-region “Nigeria, which ranks as the 9th largest gas reserve in the world and clearly the largest […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stakeholders adopt biotechnology to combat post-COVID-19 hunger
Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have unanimously adopted the use of biotechnology as critical modern tool to fight possible post-COVID-19 food insecurity and hunger in Nigeria. This came against the backdrop of several forecast of possible food shortage that may befall the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was disclosed recently during a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rewane: Real estate to contract till March ‘21
Considering the looming economic recession caused by coronavirus pandemic and its associated lockdown for over five months, real estate sector, which has been negative, may not recover until first quarter (Q1) of 2021. According to report from the Bismarck Rewane-led Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) on the industry’s outlook, real estate sector will contract from […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)