China supports redistributing IMF resources to poor African nations

China supports a proposal to redistribute the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) resources from major economies to poor African nations struggling to shore up their finances amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported yesterday. In remarks to a Francebacked summit to finance African countries, Chinese Vice Premier, Han Zheng, said Beijing wanted commercial creditors, multilateral lenders and developed countries to take concrete action to lower the debt burden of the continent that has yet to emerge from its worst recession in decades. Han also reiterated that China, the world’s biggest national bilateral lender to developing economies, would fully implement a Group of 20 initiative to temporarily waive debt payments from poor countries.

