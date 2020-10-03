Travel & Tourism

China to launch one hour travel in 2045

China is set to improve travel time in the global with the launch of one hour travel to any part of the world in 2045. This development was made known by Bao Weimin, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as China’s top space travel researchers are working on a new technology that would allow people to travel anywhere in the world within one hour. Speaking at the 2020 China Space Conference in Fuzhou, the academic said that the extraordinary journeys may become as routine as taking an airline flight by 2045.

Bao, who is also director of the Science and Technology Commission of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, said that hypersonic flying technology and reusable carrier rocket technology will be essential for the lofty target to be met.

‘‘While 2045 may seem like a long way in the future, it should become apparent pretty soon how the project is progressing as the first tranche of key technological developments need to be achieved by 2025,’’ he said Bao further revealed that by 2035, airlinerlike space travel will have grown to such an extent that it will have seen thousands of kilograms of cargo and passengers shipped.

‘‘Another decade after that, the overall system for space travel will be fully completed and operational. When running at full speed, the system could carry out thousands of flights every year, involving tens of thousands of passengers,’’ added Bao.

