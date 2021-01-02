Business

China to take action against US delisting of telcos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

China will take “necessary measures” to safeguard the interests of its companies after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting three Chinese telecom firms accused of having military ties, the country’s commerce ministry said on Saturday.
The NYSE said on Thursday that it would begin delisting China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom in response to a decision by President Donald Trump to bar U.S. investment in firms owned or controlled by the Chinese military, reports Reuters.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that the delisting was an abuse of national security and inconsistent with market rules.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Twitter users can now control who replies to their tweet

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Tuesday rolled out a moderation feature that would allow its users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets, giving account-holders more control over conversations on their page. All accounts, including those of elected officials, can now select the people who will be allowed to reply while composing […]
Business

Bello: CBN’s concentration on export encouraging

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, speaks on why inspection and certification or pre-export processes and procedures should not be carried out within the port, among other issues     Can you give an update on the state of dry ports at Ibadan and Kaduna? […]
Business

Dollar wavers, pound swung by Brexit gyrations

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar wavered against major peers in choppy trade on Wednesday as uncertainty about U.S. fiscal stimulus, Brexit and the pandemic recovery pushed investors into and out of riskier bets. In holiday-thinned trade, the pound rebounded from a three-day decline as time runs out for London to reach a trade deal with Brussels before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica