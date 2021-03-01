Business

China, UAE central banks join digital currency project

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on China, UAE central banks join digital currency project

The Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates have joined the Multiple CBDC (m-CBDC) Bridge, a cross-border payments project, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has announced.

According to a statement, “the m-CBDC Bridge initiative is run in partnership with the BIS Innovation Hub (BISIH), the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

 

It will further explore the capabilities of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) by developing a proofof- concept (PoC) prototype to support real-time cross-border foreign exchange paymentversus- payment transactions in multiple jurisdictions, operating 24/7.

It will analyse business use cases in a cross-border context with both domestic and foreign currencies.”

It further stated: “The m- CBDC Bridge project will foster a conducive environment for more central banks in Asia as well as other regions to jointly study the potential of DLT in enhancing the financial infrastructure for crossborder payments.”

 

The aim of the project, which was initiated by the HKMA and the BoT under the name Inthanon-LionRock and renamed upon the accession of the BIS Innovation Hub Centre in Hong Kong SAR, the DCI of the PBC and the CBUAE, is to propose solutions and concepts to alleviate the current pain points in making crossborder fund transfers.

These include inefficiencies, high cost and complex regulatory compliance. Meanwhile the BIS has announced that it will hold its inaugural Innovation Summit on 22-25 March where central bankers, policymakers, business leaders and academics will discuss: “How can central banks innovate in the digital age?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Bank customers abandon 2.6m accounts in 3 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Bank customers in the country abandoned 2.6million accounts between March and May this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the “Industry Customer Bank Account Data” for the months of March, April and May 2020, recently released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the total number of inactive and dormant bank accounts stood […]
Business

NSE opens week positive with N186bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday in red. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 1.46 per cent with market breadth closing negative with 15 gainers as against 19 losers   The upswing, according to market […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Stock brokers savouring COVID-19 respite

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 and its devastation on the economy may halt stock brokers’ recapitalisation plans. Chris Ugwu writes The issue of recapitalisation by operators in Nigerian capital market has continued to be of great concern to market regulators as well as operators and other stakeholders. In 2008, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica