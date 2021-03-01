China, UAE central banks join digital currency project

The Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates have joined the Multiple CBDC (m-CBDC) Bridge, a cross-border payments project, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has announced.

According to a statement, “the m-CBDC Bridge initiative is run in partnership with the BIS Innovation Hub (BISIH), the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

It will further explore the capabilities of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) by developing a proofof- concept (PoC) prototype to support real-time cross-border foreign exchange paymentversus- payment transactions in multiple jurisdictions, operating 24/7.

It will analyse business use cases in a cross-border context with both domestic and foreign currencies.”

It further stated: “The m- CBDC Bridge project will foster a conducive environment for more central banks in Asia as well as other regions to jointly study the potential of DLT in enhancing the financial infrastructure for crossborder payments.”

The aim of the project, which was initiated by the HKMA and the BoT under the name Inthanon-LionRock and renamed upon the accession of the BIS Innovation Hub Centre in Hong Kong SAR, the DCI of the PBC and the CBUAE, is to propose solutions and concepts to alleviate the current pain points in making crossborder fund transfers.

These include inefficiencies, high cost and complex regulatory compliance. Meanwhile the BIS has announced that it will hold its inaugural Innovation Summit on 22-25 March where central bankers, policymakers, business leaders and academics will discuss: “How can central banks innovate in the digital age?”

