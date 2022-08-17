Business

China urges push to boost sluggish economy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

China’s premier has called on the country’s richest provinces to offer economic support to boost pro-growth measures.

The country saw consumption and output unexpectedly slow down in July, reports the BBC.

“A sense of urgency must be strengthened to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery,” Premier Li Keqiang said.

An uncompromising zero-Covid approach sharply slowed China’s economic growth in the second quarter of this year.

In a rare move, China’s central bank cut lending rates on Monday to revive demand.

China’s economy continued to recover in July, but there were “small fluctuations”, Li said in a video meeting with senior officials from six major provinces – Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Henan and Sichuan – which account for roughly 40 percent of economic output.

The government will take more steps to boost consumption and expand effective investment, Li added.

China, the world’s second largest economy, has been badly hit by widespread coronavirus lockdowns that have affected both businesses and consumers.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.6% in the three months to the end of June from the previous quarter.

Major cities across China, including the major financial and manufacturing hub Shanghai, were put into full or partial lockdowns during this period.

But Beijing has so far shown no signs of relaxing its zero-Covid policy.

Key economic indicators show China is having a hard time shaking off the impact the lockdowns are having on its manufacturing and retail business. In July, retail sales rose 2.7% compared to a year ago. However, the number missed forecasts for 5% growth and fell short of June’s figure – 3.1%. The latest figures also showed youth unemployment is at a record high.

The property sector is taking a major hit amid a mortgage boycott with homebuyers losing faith that projects will be completed. Property investment dropped 12.3% last month, the fastest rate this year, while the drop in new sales deepened to 28.9%.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Facebook sees daily users fall for first time ever

Posted on Author Reporter

  Social media giant Facebook has seen its daily active users (DAUs) drop for the first time in its 18-year history. Facebook’s parent company Meta Networks says DAUs fell to 1.929bn in the three months to the end of December, compared to 1.930bn in the previous quarter, reports the BBC. The firm also warned of […]
Business

Abbey Mortgage Bank grows PBT by 116%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, showing a profit before tax (PBT) growth of 116 per cent. The company, one of the leading non-aligned Primary Mortgage Bank in Nigeria (PMBN) recorded PBT of N661.063 million from a loss before tax (LBT) of N4.297 billion in […]
Business

MWUN President: Dockworkers back Adeyanju’s 2nd term ambition

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

  As the elections into National executives council of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) draws near, the Committee of District Chairmen, Dockworkers branch of the union has said that they unanimously endorsed the second term ambition of Prince Adewale Adeyanju as the President General of the union.   They said this on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica