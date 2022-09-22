China’s FDI falls to new low – Reports

Greenfield foreign direct investments into China have fallen to a new record low in the first half of 2022 amid geopolitical tensions, draconian zero-COVID measures and the country’s structural transition to an economy driven by domestic demand. Foreign investors in China have announced 110 projects worth $6.2 billion in the first six months of the year, which stands at about half the level of investment recorded in the first half of 2021 and 2020, both in terms of project numbers and estimated capital expenditure, according to figures from foreign investment database FDI markets. The contrast is even more obvious when compared with with the pre-Covid years. Across the 2010s, China attracted on average 474 projects worth $35.3 billion in the first half of the year, fDi Markets figures show.

The pandemic has been a wake-up call for investors in China. “The COVID-19 lockdowns have generated a new form of unpredictability for foreign companies doing business in China. For the first time, multinationals are looking at how predictable China is and how secure their investments are there,” Jörg Wuttke, the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China told fDi in May. U.S. president, Joe Biden’s administration is also putting increased pressure on companies trading and investing in China. Among others, the Chips act approved in July offers incentives to semiconductor companies manufacturing in the US, provided they do not engage in “the material expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the People’s Republic of China or any other foreign country of concern.”

