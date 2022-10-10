China’s net external financial assets stand at $2trn

China’s external financial assets stood at 9.1563 trillion dollars at the end of June and the external financial liabilities reached 7.0746 trillion dollars resulting in over 2.0816 trillion dollars of net external assets.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said external financial assets, reserves assets reached 3.2466 trillion dollars, accounting for 35 per cent of the total.

It also said direct investment assets stood at 2.6039 trillion dollars, accounting for 28 per cent of the total. “In external liabilities, direct investment liabilities were 3.5874 trillion dollars or 51 per cent of the total, while portfolio investment liabilities were 1.9633 trillion dollars or 28 per cent of the total,” it said.

