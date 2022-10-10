Business

China’s net external financial assets stand at $2trn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

China’s external financial assets stood at 9.1563 trillion dollars at the end of June and the external financial liabilities reached 7.0746 trillion dollars resulting in over 2.0816 trillion dollars of net external assets.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said external financial assets, reserves assets reached 3.2466 trillion dollars, accounting for 35 per cent of the total.

It also said direct investment assets stood at 2.6039 trillion dollars, accounting for 28 per cent of the total. “In external liabilities, direct investment liabilities were 3.5874 trillion dollars or 51 per cent of the total, while portfolio investment liabilities were 1.9633 trillion dollars or 28 per cent of the total,” it said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Terminal donates office equipment to NPA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The operator of Terminal C at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited (PCHS), has donated some office equipment to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to cushion the effect of its losses during the #EndSARS protests.   In a statement by its Corporate Communication Officer, Philips Olawunmi Ojo, the equipment donated […]
Business

MTN to launch 5G network in S’Africa next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mobile operator MTN Group will launch its 5G commercial network in South Africa next week, joining Vodacom Group and Rain in the race to expand fifth-generation technology in the country. The firm said on Wednesday it is hosting a virtual launch event on June 30, where MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa will be […]
Business

‘Nigeria can save $1bn from egg importation ban’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop issuance of foreign exchange (forex) for some selected agric produce to Nigerian importers, agric stakeholders have disclosed that the economy is on the verge of saving over $1 billion yearly if the Federal Government bans importation of egg powder […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica