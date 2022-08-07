News

China’s Taiwan attack ‘rehearsal’ irresponsible – US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United States has accused Beijing of “provocative” and “irresponsible” actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island.

Taiwan said it responded to the Chinese drills, now in their fourth day, by deploying aircraft and ships on Sunday, reports the BBC.

The heightened tensions follow a trip to Taiwan by a US delegation led by senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

China views the visit as a challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, which sees itself as distinct.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said Chinese ships and planes carried out missions in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend, with some crossing the median line – an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.

The Taiwan military said it responded “appropriately” to the live-fire exercises, which it described as a simulated attack on the island, by dispatching multiple aircraft and ships on Sunday morning, Reuters news agency reports.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Premier Su Tseng-chang accused China of “arrogantly” using the exercises to disrupt regional stability and appealed for restraint from the Chinese side.

Beijing has not commented on the latest exercises, but its four-day long series of military drills in the air and seas around Taiwan are expected to finish on Sunday.

Washington has accused China of escalating tensions.

“These activities are a significant escalation in China’s efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative, irresponsible and raise the risk of miscalculation,” a White House spokesperson said.

“They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects.”

China said Ms Pelosi’s visit “seriously threatened” peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be under Beijing’s control. However, Taiwan is a self-ruled island that sees itself as distinct from the mainland.

But any hint of recognition of this by world leaders enrages China. It announced on Friday that sanctions have been placed on Ms Pelosi and her family over the visit.

Beijing also announced it was halting co-operation with the US in several key areas including climate change, military talks and efforts to combat international crime.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of taking “irresponsible steps” by blocking key communication channels with Washington.

Ms Pelosi – a long-time China critic and the highest-ranking US politician to travel to the island in 25 years – arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite Beijing’s warnings.

During her visit, Ms Pelosi said that “the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCAA to airlines: Pay your pilots, others or risk grounding

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Insolvency looms as cash dries up for airlines’ operations   14 airports’ve resumed flight services –FG     Piqued by the refusal of airlines to pay their workers, particularly flight crew, the Director- General of Nigerian  Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has threatened to ground affected operators.   The threat was handed […]
News

Lagos Assembly: Dada joins race, harps on investment in youths, women

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

A lawyer, Dare Dada, on Wednesday, formally declared his ambition to represent Alimosho Constituency 01 at the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dada who made the declaration in a well-attended event held at the APC secretariat in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA said investment in youths […]
News

NNPC to petroleum tanker drivers: Shelve your planned strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday in Abuja called on petroleum tanker drivers to call off its planned strike in the interest and welfare of Nigerians. “The strike is about the condition of roads in various parts of Nigeria used for the distribution of goods and services including petroleum products. “While it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica