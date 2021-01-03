Chinaza Opara is the winner of 2020 edition of Queen of Africa Continent

Twenty-four-year-old Chinaza Opara has emerged winner of second edition of Queen of Africa Continent beauty pageant. At the Courtesy Garden, Festac Town Lagos, where the contest took place, the crowned winner who studied at the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State, beat several girls to become the second crowned queen. According to the organiser and CEO of Slyz-B movie production company and modeling agency, Silas Edidem, the beauty contest is aimed at empowering young girls. To help build confidence and leadership skill in them, while also helping those winning candidates to become role models, to contribute meaningfully to the society.

He also explained that African women are generally believed to be great, thus the pageant simply foster the uniqueness of African women, while promoting their culture, and positive changes among young African women.

Runners up behind the winner, were Queen Malisi Stephen, Queen Favor Onyemelihe, Queen Blessing Udoh and Queen Angelina Clifford. The special guest and other dignitaries in the Nigerian entertainment industry who were present at the red carpet were CEO Obiagu Lounge, and CEO Tycoons Night Club, Mr Ike, CEO of Zazzy entertainment, Roland Ugochukwu, Hon. Dr. Alex Egbona, Hon. Emmanuel Egbe, Hon. Bertram David and many others.

