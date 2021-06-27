Chindinma: Making headlines for wrong reasons

For a whole week, the Nigeria police tried to solve the puzzle surrounding the death of a businessman and CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

When money started being withdrawn from his bank account via his credit card, that and a retrieved phone conversation log gave the police the red flag needed to swing in on and the culprit was discovered and arrested.

The culprit was discovered to be a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos, who simply identified herself as Chidinma Ojukwu.

She confessed to killing Ataga. She narrated how she stabbed the businessman to death after they had sfun together in the Lekki area of Lagos State. She spoke at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday after she was paraded as a suspect.

The police said Chidinma was arrested at her parents’ residence in the Yaba area of the state on Wednesday night.

Chidinma, a 300-level student of Mass Communication, said she had been in a romantic relationship with Ataga for about four to five months before the unfortunate incident.

She and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice. In her words: “We were in the lodge smoking and drinking alcohol.

He was trying to force himself on me. I was tired and he became violent about it. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies (another drug). We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first round of sex that we had.

So, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.”

“He came to me and I was like, I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything. You are just playing with me around.’

He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want. He later became violent trying to get to me and I was resisting and defending myself. At some point, he hit my head on the wall and I also retaliated.”

“At some point, he was chasing me around the kitchen cabinet. I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor.”

The undergraduate also disclosed that after stabbing the late CEO, she withdrew N380,000 from his account with his ATM card. However, her father was said to have been arrested, along with the landlord of the rented apartment where the tragic incident took place.

The Police Commissioner said Ataga’s account had been blocked to prevent further withdrawals from it by those taking advantage of his untimely death to deplete the account.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that it was the wife, who had separated from the late CEO for about four years that insisted the killer of her husband must fished out. It was gathered that they were in the process of reconciliation.

Meanwhile on Social Media, it was mixed reaction for Chindinma and the late CEO. Some were sympathetic towards Ataga, saying he was just unfortunate as men were naturally polygamous in nature while some blamed him for his death.

As for Chidinma, she got the sympathy of some and strong condemnation of others. Some even believed she must be a serial killer and that the whole truth about her was yet to be revealed.

However, a human right lawyer, Jiti Ogunye wrote on his Facebook page that though, the public has the right to know, the police acted unconstitutionally in parading Chindinma, a suspect under investigation and subjecting her to media grilling resulting in her ‘confession’ to murder.

This is prejudicial. She deserves a fair and impartial trial; and mustn’t be extra- judicially adjudged guilty

His reaction came under heavy backlash from readers.

They reacted aggressively:

Kabir Suleiman Gunya

Lawyers and their usual shenanigans. Once upon a time, my father’s friend told him that he would not allow him to study law, he said in the face of truth they will technically employ law to colour it black.

Though the act is prejudicial but is not under duress. She confessed effortlessly without remorse or guilty to her nefarious act.

Gani Ajowa

The essence of Justice is to make the society a better place to live, where citizens are availed the circumstance of an outrageous crime of this magnitude, court will be reluctant to follow the decision of a Lagos State High court on this. Courts are meant to bring peace to the realm.

One can only imagine what the mood will look like if police had refused to let the journalists access to the suspect before charging her to court

. Chukwudi Nweje

Learned counsel, the police have been parading suspects in violation of presumption of innocence for a long time, some f us in the media know this but it continues to happen. It is not only Chidimma that has been so bullied.

Sunday Olaiya

Well, I think the police should be commended for arresting the young lady. From the investigation conducted so far, I believe the lady has a case to answer.

The lawyers, naturally would frown at the way she was paraded. The public also is eager to see the face of the ‘murderer’. For me, I would not totally blame the police for that.

Oluremi Aluko Marshall replied Sunday Olaiya

That’s the problem with this so-called woman rights cashivits,A criminal confessed on circulated video footages How they started their affairs,until the lover met his death through her,She confessed stabling the victim Twice Inna the Neck, One time Inna the stomach before the victim Died, What More, The police Did their job perfectly

Orire Janet replied Sunday Olaiya,

Atimes those who deem to know don’t know. Peace!

Joshua Augustus

Is that how you planned to defend the cold hearted murderer…? Is she the first person that has paraded and questioned by media men publicly? And how did you come know Police have not done sufficient investigation before bringing her to the public…?…

