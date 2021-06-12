Chinedu Ikedieze’s Aki memes minted as NFTs

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, may be on his way to becoming the first Nigerian actor to get his own Non-Fungible Tokens. The actor confirmed that memes of his film character, Aki, will be minted into Non-Fungible Tokens, a digital asset, which could be videos, pictures and in this case, memes through which creators of the memes can earn revenue for its usage. While thanking fans for their patronage, Ikedieze shared: “Now you have a chance to own some of the widely popular Aki memes minted as NFTs. Buyers will get a personalised video message from me. Part of the proceeds will go towards various charitable causes across Africa.” News of the actor’s latest move comes amid news that he and co-actor, Osita Iheme, will be returning to the screens for a Play Network Studios production.

