Chinedu Ikedieze’s Aki memes minted as NFTs

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, may be on his way to becoming the first Nigerian actor to get his own Non-Fungible Tokens. The actor confirmed that memes of his film character, Aki, will be minted into Non-Fungible Tokens, a digital asset, which could be videos, pictures and in this case, memes through which creators of the memes can earn revenue for its usage. While thanking fans for their patronage, Ikedieze shared: “Now you have a chance to own some of the widely popular Aki memes minted as NFTs. Buyers will get a personalised video message from me. Part of the proceeds will go towards various charitable causes across Africa.” News of the actor’s latest move comes amid news that he and co-actor, Osita Iheme, will be returning to the screens for a Play Network Studios production.
Related Articles
Why I chose Pasuma as mentor –Female Fuji singer, Pheranmi Gold
The daughter of popular Mushin-based Fuji musician, Easy Kabaka, Oluwaferanmi Adeshola (aka Pheranmi Gold) has chosen music as a career. The Business Administration graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun state, turned musician, major in classical Fuji. Born into the family of Kabaka and mother, Olufunmilayo but was raised by her grandmother in Lagos. […]
Body of ‘stowaway’ found in landing gear of a plane that arrived in Amsterdam from Nigeria
A body of an unidentified man was found in the landing gear compartment of a plane that had arrived in Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport from Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, April 19. Dutch authorities have launched an investigation into the man’s identity and cause of death after he was discovered inside a wheel arch. “We are investigating […]
‘The Persistence of Time’ debuts as Artpedia Nigeria launches gallery space
Lagos-based contemporary art gallery and creative experience, Artpedia Gallery, launches new gallery space with a group art exhibition titled: ‘The Persistence of Time’. Featuring top Nigerian contemporary artists, the group art exhibition opens today Saturday, 20 February, and will run till April 30, at Artpedia Gallery, Oluwakayode Jacobs Crescent, Off Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, […]
