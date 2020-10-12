Chineme Martins:: Family, Nasarawa Utd at loggerheads

Crisis is brewing between the family of Late Chineme Martins and Nasarawa United over the support from the club after the demise of the player. Martins slumped during a league match between Nasarawa and Katsina United on March 8, 2020.

According to the late player’s younger brother, Michael, the family has enlisted the support of global football players’ union Fifpro to pursue a claim of negligence.

“So far, Nasarawa United FC has failed to provide the family with appropriate insurance papers and his employment contract,” Fifpro said in a statement.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has not provided a copy of the report of the (committee) that it set up to investigate the death. “As well as failing to make available the official documents, neither Nasarawa United nor NFF have offered support to Martins’ family.”

While speaking to journalists, the brother said the club had not done anything to support the family especially the aged mother of the player. He cited example of Rangers player, Ifeanyi George, who died in a ghastly motor accident with the family receiving N20m from Insurance company.

“We expect more because he died on duty and another players from the same league died and the family got N20m,” the brother said.

However, the chairman of the club, Isaac Danladi, said it came to him as a big surprise that the family members are crying of neglect. He added: “It is wrong for family to say that since his death, the club has failed to fulfill their obligations towards the family.

“Upon the boy’s demise and before his burial, the family wrote a letter to the club seeking for assistance towards his burial, some of them includes getting a piece of land to bury him, immortalize him, also paying salary to his mum until her demise because she’s aged, also sponsoring one of his younger brothers because before his death, he didn’t have a wife or chil

