Travel & Tourism

Chinese city launches self-driving ride service  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing (DiDi) on Saturday launched the trial run of self-driving ride service on designated test roads in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai.
Users who have registered in advance on DiDi’s mobile app can hail an autonomous vehicle for a free ride, as long as their points of departure and arrival are within the 53.6-km designated roads in Shanghai’s Jiading District, reports Xinhua.
DiDi said safety personnel have been deployed on the self-driving vehicles to respond to emergencies and take over the steering wheel if needed. In addition, DiDi has set up a safety center for monitoring the vehicle’s operational status and provide remote assistance when necessary.
Zhang Bo, CTO of DiDi, said the company will start by assigning orders to both human and robotic drivers as autonomous vehicles can only work in certain areas.
“Autonomous driving needs to move beyond being a novel but limited experience and become a reliable and efficient daily mobility option for the general public in a highly complex world,” Zhang said.

Reporter

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Post-COVID-19: Creating truly innovative African contemporary hotel

Posted on Author Ronald Stilting

Ronald Stilting It was already clear after African Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF 2019) and with the return to the ‘New Normal’ after COVID-19, it is more obvious than ever; hospitality in Africa is full of opportunities. At AHIF the focus was on the brands and chains while most likely almost the same number of rooms […]
Travel & Tourism

White rage versus Black rage (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

• How to deal with anger Regarding profiling and making that judgemental call on the African – American lady at the bank, I was wrong on all fronts especially because I was judging from an uninformed viewpoint. Regrettably, ignorance is not an excuse, however, this is exactly how White rage works. My action was quite […]
Travel & Tourism

White rage versus Black rage (1)

Posted on Author YInka Opaleye

• How to deal with anger Six years ago, I was in line waiting to be served in a banking hall in Lagos on a busy workday. I noticed a very upset African – American lady. I can’t recall what she came to the bank for but remembered her starting all the usual appeal-to-pity comments […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: