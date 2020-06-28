Chinese city launches self-driving ride service  

Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing (DiDi) on Saturday launched the trial run of self-driving ride service on designated test roads in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai.

Users who have registered in advance on DiDi’s mobile app can hail an autonomous vehicle for a free ride, as long as their points of departure and arrival are within the 53.6-km designated roads in Shanghai’s Jiading District, reports Xinhua.

DiDi said safety personnel have been deployed on the self-driving vehicles to respond to emergencies and take over the steering wheel if needed. In addition, DiDi has set up a safety center for monitoring the vehicle’s operational status and provide remote assistance when necessary.

Zhang Bo, CTO of DiDi, said the company will start by assigning orders to both human and robotic drivers as autonomous vehicles can only work in certain areas.

“Autonomous driving needs to move beyond being a novel but limited experience and become a reliable and efficient daily mobility option for the general public in a highly complex world,” Zhang said.

