Business

Chinese Education Tycoon Loses $15bn as Shares Plunge 98%

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.

Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.

On Saturday, China released new regulations that ban companies that teach school curriculums from making profits, raising capital or going public. It’s the latest blow for Chen, who has shed more than $15 billion in wealth since late January as Gaotu’s stock tumbled.

Gaotu “will comply with the regulations and fulfill social responsibilities,” Chen said in a statement on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like service, late on Saturday night.

Chen wasn’t the only one who saw his wealth plunge.

TAL Education Group CEO Zhang Bangxin’s fortune fell by $2.5 billion to $1.4 billion after the company’s shares plunged 71% in New York on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Chairman Yu Minhong also lost his billionaire status, shedding $685 million and leaving him with a stake value of $579 million after the firm sank 54%.

Both companies released similar statements vowing to comply with the new rules. Gaotu, TAL and New Oriental didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the wealth declines.

It’s the latest chapter in a spectacular rise and fall for Chen, who founded Gaotu, formerly called GSX, in 2014 and saw the stock rise more than 13-fold from its debut in 2019 through a Jan. 27 high.

But Gaotu’s shares have since lost 98% of their value, buffetted also by the implosion of an investor, Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management.

Hwang’s family office had built highly leveraged positions in Gaotu and other firms using swaps. When some of those stocks fell, banks demanded collateral that Hwang was unable to provide, so they offloaded large blocks of Gaotu and other shares. Gaotu plunged as much as 56% in one day.

The company disclosed in September that it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and short sellers including Carson Block’s Muddy Waters questioned the firm’s business.

China’s harshest-ever curbs on its $100 billion private-tutoring and online education sector have hit investors from Tiger Global Management to Temasek Holdings Pte, with platforms losing the ability to go public, depriving their backers of exits, and foreign capital being banned from the sector.

The overhaul will also weigh on leading industry players over the next several years, Catherine Lim, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note Sunday, referring to New Oriental and TAL.

Operating losses “can only worsen,” she said.

*Courtesy: Bloomberg

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Making Internet safe for children

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world in marking the 2021 World Safer Internet Day, a day set aside to raise awareness about online safety. Beyond the single-day event, SAMSON AKINTARO, in this report, examines how the country has fared in making the Internet safe, especially for children Since the outbreak of COVID- 19 […]
Business

NSE records marginal decline

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears continue to tighten their grip on the local bourse following sell-off. However, the market breath closed flat with nine gainers and nine losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 95.01 basis points or 0.004 per cent […]
Business

Firm urges FG to overhaul food export mechanism

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigeria can become a world class exporter of fresh farm produce if the export mechanism at the ports is completely overhauled. Speaking in an exclusive business session in Lagos, the Group Managing Director of Red Star Express Plc, Dr. Sola Obabori, noted that popular Nigerian foods such as yams and garri could be profitably exported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica