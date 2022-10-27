News

Chinese firm to hand over Lekki Port Oct 31 to FG, promoter

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) is expected to hand over the fully completed Lekki Deep Seaport by next Monday to the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), Abiodun Dabiri said Thursday at the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting held in Lagos that the contractor would hand over the project on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Ahead of its commissioning, the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) said that it had procured Vessel Tracking System (VTS) for the Lekki Port channel.

The authority also explained that it had purchased two 80 tonnes bollard pull ASG tugboats and two pilot boats for deployment to the seaport.

Already, NPA Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko had said that Lekki Port was practically ready as of September 15, 2022, noting that the port started dry runs and testing on September 16, as well as the training of Nigerians, who will operate the equipment.

According to him, this was the first time in a long time that a new port would be built in Nigeria.

The authority said that the IT system in Lekki Port would minimise human interaction by ensuring cargo owners do clearance processes online.

Meanwhile, NPA has said a parking area with a capacity for 300 trucks has been provided at the Lekki Deep-sea Port in order to avoid the gridlocks that have characterised the Lagos and Tincan Island Port access roads.

 

Our Reporters

