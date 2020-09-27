Chinese firms donate COVID-19 kits to Badminton body

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has received 4,000 face masks and 11 infrared thermometers from two Chinese groups- Beijing Zhonglian Zhongchen Commercial Service Center (BZZ) and Global-Hint Consulting Company Limited (GHCCL) – that have been in partnership with the Federation since 2018. The donation is to prepare the federation for the eventual return to competitive outings.

These will also help meet the requirements and protocols rolled out for the gradual return to training and competitions. BFN President, Francis Orbih Esq. expressed his federation’s delight and appreciation on receiving the items and thanked the Chinese groups on behalf of the Board and the badminton family.

