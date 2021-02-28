Sports

Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chinese football was thrown into disarray on Sunday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC announced the club would cease operations with immediate effect.
A post on Jiangsu’s official WeChat account expressed hope of new backers or that a “company of insight” would be willing to consult on the team’s future.
The announcement said all football clubs owned by the Suning Group, including the hugely successful Jiangsu Suning Women, would “cease operations from today.”
The Nanjing-based retailer, one of China’s biggest and which also owns Italian Serie A club Inter Milan, said earlier in February that it intended to focus on core businesses, leaving non-retail assets at risk, reports Reuters.
These assets include Jiangsu FC, which won the Chinese Super League title in November for the first time with a playoff win over eight-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande.
That victory was the pinnacle of a club previously coached by ex-England manager Fabio Capello, and which in the summer of 2019 attempted to sign Gareth Bale, formerly the world’s most expensive player, from Real Madrid.
The squad that clinched the title and a place in this year’s AFC Champions League featured Brazilian winger Alex Teixeira, who chose to make a €50 million switch to Jiangsu in 2016 over interest from Premier League side Liverpool.
When Teixeira refused to sign a new contract at the end of last season and with coach Cosmin Olaroiu reported to be unlikely to return to the club, questions started to be asked of Jiangsu’s financial future and the knock-on impact on football in China.
The Jiangsu announcement comes days after Chinese FA Cup winners Shandong Luneng had their expulsion from the AFC Champions League confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation due to “overdue payables.”
Should Jiangsu fail to find new owners soon, their absence could cause further upheaval in the Asian Champions League ahead of the start of the continental competition in April.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NBF Champions of Champions holds Dec 16

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A total of 26 boxers made up of 16 men and 10 women have been drawn to do battle in the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Boxing Federation Champion of Champions extravaganza holding inside the Brai Ayenote Boxing Complex, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on December 16, 2020.   Secretary General of the NBF Sunny Obot […]
Sports

We must revive youth football – Uche Okechukwu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Uche Okechukwu, has revealed that the best way to revive the dwindling fortune of the country’s football will be to return to youth football which in the past has produced some great players like himself. The player populary called Gentle Giant during his playing days said the government should revive state leagues, including the […]
Sports

Fulham lose to Cardiff, still reach Championship play-off final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham withstood a gutsy fightback from Cardiff to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg of their semi-final. Cardiff won 2-1 on the night at Craven Cottage courtesy of goals from Curtis Nelson and Lee Tomlin, as Neeskens Kebano levelled for Fulham moments after Nelson’s headed opener, reports the BBC. But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica