Chinese investor injects N517bn into Lekki Port

The China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has injected N517 billion ($1.1bilion) into the development of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project. With the amount, the company was now the largest shareholder of the project with a 45- year Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession period.

The Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), Mr. Du Ruogang, explained in Lagos that with the $1.1billion, the company had 75 per cent stake. Ruogang said: “CHEC is now the largest shareholder of the Lekki Port project, following the injection of $1.1 billion into the project by the company.

With this, we now have 70 per cent shareholding stake with our partners, Tolarams Group having five percent, making our total shares to be 75 per cent. “With Dangote Refinery just beside us expected to operate with nothing less than 700 trucks, we are optimistic that efforts are in place to expand the road networks and also link the port by rail.

The road is currently a single lane road network, and we are confident that before port operations commences next year, the road will have been expanded to a two lane highway to accommodate seamless cargo evacuation at the ports while also servicing the cluster of businesses that will spring up around here by next year when the port becomes operational.” He explained that efforts were in place to expand the road network leading to the port and also connect the port by rail. Ruogang added that the company was working with the Federal, Lagos State government and the Free Trade Zone landlords on road construction, saying that nobody wants to repeat the problem in Apapa.

