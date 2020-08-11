News

Chinese loan: Group cautions Buhari against trading off Nigeria’s sovereignty

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A group under the aegis of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against trading off Nigeria’s sovereignty for $500million Chinese loan which had raised dust in the last two weeks.

 

The group in a release signed by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa, cautioned the President against waiving Nigeria’s sovereignty for in desperation for the Chinese loan.

 

It reads: “On the issue of waiving Nigeria’s sovereignty for the $500million loan, we believe this administration has not been truthful to Nigerians.

 

“We have seen how the country’s economy has been messed up in the past over our failure to repay some of the loans we got either from IMF and other places. Now under President Muhammadu Buhari, we are waiving our sovereignty to secure loan from a very smart country like China.

 

“The implication is that failure by Nigeria to repay the loan as agreed in terms of agreement will spell doom for us as a sovereign nation. “For how long will our leaders continue to mortgage our future over loan that will not be positively utilized. Major part of the loan will still be mismanaged and the future of Nigeria will be in great jeopardy.

 

The major issue we will have to contend here is the challenge of total corruption as foundation pillar of political governance of Nigeria and petty politics.

 

The issue of corruption has the potential to undermine the capacity to repay loans and the capacity to repay a loan is the first golden rule for granting of loans in international economic relations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MPC retains MPR at 12.5%, holds other parameters constant

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

CBN disburses N49.15bn COVID-19 loan   Emefiele: Nigerian banks strong, resilient   In its wisdom of ensuring quick recovery of the economy from COVID- 19 crisis, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolved to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 12.5 per cent, a figure approved in […]
News

Nwajiiuba: I never described COVID-19 a sham

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of State for Education and member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba, has said he never described the COVID-19 pandemic as “a sham”. Reacting to one of the reports published in a national newspaper, Hon. Nwajiuba said it would be out of place for him to describe COVID-19 as […]
News Top Stories

Shoprite: Reactions trail exit plan from Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The news that shopping mall giant, Shoprite, was planning to exit Nigeria has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.   The reactions, which appeared to have tested Nigerian shoppers, academics and investors’ pulse over the exit news, came just as the supermarket giant quickly faulted the report, saying it was in no way close to taking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: