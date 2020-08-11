Chinese loan: Group cautions Buhari against trading off Nigeria’s sovereignty

A group under the aegis of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against trading off Nigeria’s sovereignty for $500million Chinese loan which had raised dust in the last two weeks.

The group in a release signed by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa, cautioned the President against waiving Nigeria’s sovereignty for in desperation for the Chinese loan.

It reads: “On the issue of waiving Nigeria’s sovereignty for the $500million loan, we believe this administration has not been truthful to Nigerians.

“We have seen how the country’s economy has been messed up in the past over our failure to repay some of the loans we got either from IMF and other places. Now under President Muhammadu Buhari, we are waiving our sovereignty to secure loan from a very smart country like China.

“The implication is that failure by Nigeria to repay the loan as agreed in terms of agreement will spell doom for us as a sovereign nation. “For how long will our leaders continue to mortgage our future over loan that will not be positively utilized. Major part of the loan will still be mismanaged and the future of Nigeria will be in great jeopardy.

The major issue we will have to contend here is the challenge of total corruption as foundation pillar of political governance of Nigeria and petty politics.

The issue of corruption has the potential to undermine the capacity to repay loans and the capacity to repay a loan is the first golden rule for granting of loans in international economic relations.”

