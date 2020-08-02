News

Chinese loan: PDP demands review of Nigeria’s loan agreements

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

News (pix: Rotimi Amaechi)

Chinese loan: PDP demands review of Nigeria’s loan agreements

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the National Assembly to review all foreign loan agreements entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government with lending nations and institutions.
The party said such has become necessary following the revelation of obnoxious clauses in the agreements entered by the present administration in the $500 million loan deal with Chinese lenders.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, called for urgent steps to retrieve the country from lending nations.
The party recalled its warning on May 28 this year, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the APC had placed Nigeria on the international auction market with accumulation of foreign loans under nebulous terms.
It noted that the latest revelations from the National Assembly had vindicated its stand that “the APC has been secretly mortgaging the sovereignty of our nation to benefit its selfish leaders,” and described the attempts by the administration to justify it as reprehensible.
PDP said the loan agreement grossly violated the fundamentals of the Nigerian constitution “as a self-governing state, which grant no space for any form of takeover of any of our national interests by  foreigners, under any condition whatsoever.
“Moreover, such mortgaging of our sovereignty in a loan agreement is in further violation of the oath of office of the president to protect the interest of the sovereignty of our nation.
“This gambling with our sovereignty amounts to an unpardonable treachery against our nation and the future of our generations yet unborn particularly given the level of incompetence, corruption, treasury looting, as well as betrayal of public trust by officials of the APC administration, which President Buhari had also confirmed.”
The party expressed worry by what it described as arrogance being displayed by some officials of the Buhari administration who, rather than being remorseful, are challenging Nigerians and the National Assembly over the matter.
“The attitude of government officials including the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who instead of taking steps to reassure Nigerians, is referring to ceding of control and ownership of assets in the event of default, further raises questions regarding the reliability of the current administration,” the party said.
According to the PDP, the  demand for such toxic terms by the Chinese lenders underscores the loss of confidence by the international community in the Buhari administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Seizure of properties: Remain apolitical, USA-based group tells ICPC

Posted on Author Reporter

    A United States-based group, by the name ‘Towards A Corrupt-Free Nigeria (TACN)’ has joined issues with the recent activities of the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria. This is as the group called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to remain apolitical in dispatching its duty as one of the remaining […]
News

Anambra 2021: Lecturers unveil plans to participate in electoral process

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A non-partisan group on the aegis of Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI) has declared readiness to fully participate in the electoral process of choosing the best candidate for Anambra governorship position come 2021.     The group which was inaugurated in 2018 is an umbrella body covering all lecturers in tertiary institutions–Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of […]
News

COVID-19: Oyo grants tax reliefs to businesses

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Determined to further cushioning negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Oyo State Government has announced tax relief packages to private and corporate businesses in the state. Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, made the disclosure yesterday during a press conference on ‘implementation of tax compliance relief programmes for individual taxpayers and businesses in Oyo State. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: