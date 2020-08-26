Chinese loan: Probe chair tackles colleague over comments

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has faulted his public accounts committee counterpart, Hon. Wole Oke, for discrediting the on-going investigation of Chinese loans led by him. Ossai (PDP, Delta), in a statement described Oke’s comments as “unparliamentary and false”.

He also described the statement by Oke as “familiar coming from him, saying that it does not in any way reflect the trueness of the committee’s mandate and productive outcomes it has recorded through its legislative oversight engagements on the subject matter”.

Oke, (PDP, Osun), had in an interview on an Abujabased FM station, faulted the investigative hearing on the bilateral agreements between Nigeria and China, alleging that; “that the Ossai committee was functioning outside of its mandate,” the statement was published by The Punch on August 24, 2020.

Ossai said he “considers Wole Oke’s statement to be false in its entirety, unparliamentary, unpatrioticand does notin any way reflect thetrueness of the committee’s mandateandproductiveoutcomes theHousecommitteehaverecorded through its legislative oversight engagements on the subject matter.

“The chairman will like to clarify that Hon. Wole Oke is not a member of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements; and thus may not be well acquainted with the mandate of thecommitteewithrespect to the on-going public hearing on the bilateral agreements between Nigeria and China, including the unique oversight technique .

