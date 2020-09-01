Chinese loans: Thrills and frills of Reps’ probe

PHILIP NYAM reports on the House of Representatives’ investigation into loans obtained by the Federal Government from China to execute railway projects in the country

The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into Chinese loans for railways in the country was last week mired in drama occasioned by disagreement between the probe committee chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Trouble began when Ossai, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, accused officials of the Federal Government of signing empty repayment loan documents for the development of the Nigeria rail sector even before the terms of the loans were negotiated.

He also said they discovered that the Ministry of Transportation signed a commercial contract worth $33 billion without any clear cut financial arrangement, while most of the contracts agreement did not have local content clauses. His words: “We have also seen references made in the commercial contracts regarding BOQs but none of the commercial contracts agreements submitted to us especially by the ministry of transport has a single BOQ attachment.

“We have noticed from documents available to us that the commercial contracts process signed by the Federal Ministry of Transport alone within this is over $33 billion without any clear cut financing arrangements. Most of these commercial contracts agreements didn’t also have local content clauses and were witnessed by none properly designated and authorised officials.

“There are observable issues relating to procurement process, evidences of 15 per cent advanced payments, payment of management fees, drawdown process and remittances and a whole lot of other matters, which we are strongly poised to ask questions on and hope to get honest answers that will finer tune the current process, plan for possible negotiation of some these governments in order to serve Nigerians better.”

Responding, Amaechi clarified that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has awarded only the Lagos-Ibadan railway line at the cost of $1.6 billion.

He said of the amount, the Chinese government is providing $1.2 billion, while the Nigerian government is providing $400 million. “We need to be more patriotic than we are. I have the right to speak, I was also a legislator. We have awarded only one contract, the $1.6 billion Lagos- Ibadan line.

This is the loan for which the Chinese government is providing $1.2 billion, while the Federal Government is providing $400 million. And then, there is about $800 million loan signed by the Goodluck Jonathan government,” Amaechi explained. He told the committee that more Nigerians were engaged to work on the railways than Chinese nationals revealing that presently, 150 Nigerians are being trained in China as part of the contract.

“Over 150 Nigerians are in China being trained. They have built two training institutions in Nigeria- one in Idu and we are building a university in Daura,” he said, adding: “This approach is the reason we have government representatives signing empty pages of loan agreements repayment schedules and other key documents required for the loan agreements to become effective.

We have commercial contracts signed in US Dollars, while the loan agreements for the execution of the same contracts were signed in Chinese YUAN currency in the ministry of communications and digital economy/Galaxy Backbone Limited.”

Despite the explanation, Amaechi and Ossai engaged in a heated argument on the contents of the loans and other procedures for execution.

Ossai constantly interjected as the minister responded to questions, while the minister also refused to be guided in his response to Ossai’s questions, insisting that he was also a lawmaker, while accusing Ossai of duplication of questions. Responding to a question on the coastal rail line from Lagos to Calabar, Amaechi said: “There is no contract on the coastal rail.

Until you get a loan, there is no contract and the indication is that we will not get the loan, so there will be no contract.”

He said because of the investigations into the loans by the parliament, the Chinese government may not grant the loans. Amaechi reminded Ossai that he is from the South-South and should be cautious so as to avoid truncating the coastal rail line loan.

But Ossai rebuked him saying, we are not serving sec tional interests. “I think Nigeria as a whole, and I am not talking of a region here,” he said. The minister suddenly became furious and said: “Have you not approached me on the South-South rail? Ossai quickly asked him to address the questions and refrain from talking about private matters.

It was at this point that the chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Oluwole Oke, attempted to intervene by guiding the process and restoring sanity, but he was rebuffed by Ossai, who ruled him out of order, insisting he was in charge and cannot be guided.

Shortly after the altercation, Oke stormed out of the panel. But a few minutes after, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila surprisingly walked into the hearing room 028, while Ossai and Amaechi were arguing over the propriety of a “civil servant” without designation, I.J. Uche for jointly signing a contract with the minister.

Gbajabiamila, who sat for just a minute, said: “Please, gentlemen, can we just take a break for about 10 to 15 minutes?”

As the speaker was taking his leave, Ossai announced: “Hon. members, Hon. ministers, directors general of agencies, we shall resume after 30 minutes” When the sitting resumed after more than 30 minutes, the interaction between the minister and the committee became civil and the investigation went on smoothly.

The committee thereafter adjourned till the next day. When the committee reconvened the next day, it surprisingly announced that it was suspending sitting for a week. Ossai, who made the announcement, said his members needed time to study the documents submitted by the various MDAs. In his remarks before adjourning, Ossai said: “Yesterday, we requested a lot to come before us. The minister of Police Affairs submitted his’ yesterday and those documents got to me and my colleagues this morning.

The minister of FCT, submitted this morning. Honourable colleagues, you are aware that I am the chairman of this committee and I will not ambush my colleagues in terms of when documents are submitted to them because we need to digest most of these documents clause by clause. “Also, there is an important office in this country which is part and parcel of the negotiating team; that is the Ministry of Justice.

The ministry has been reached. It needs to be part and parcel of this because of the revelations that are coming out now on most of these clauses and these articles we have seen embedded in the documents. “We also need the Ministry of Justice to be able to interface with them. More importantly, we also need the minister of Finance, who signed most of these agreements with other countries. We also need the DG of DMO to be here.

We cannot interrogate other agencies without these bodies been around. “So, we are seeking the indulgence of committee members to be able to look at this issues and probably adjourn for one week to enable us digest this matter for us to be able to conclude this matter as soon as possible and make recommendations to the National Assembly.

“We want to make far reaching recommendations because it is very key in Nigeria going forward. We must be able to make sure that the generations that are unborn are bequeathed a Nigeria that is economically strong and sound.

That is the essence why we are representing Nigeria.” However, as members of the Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocol were still studying the documents before them preparedly to resuming investigations, the leadership of the House suddenly announced the suspension of all investigations, public hearings, committee meeting and activities of standing and ad hoc committees until resumption in September.

A letter from the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, dated August 19 and titled: “Notice of suspension of activities, meetings, public hearings and all engagements of the standing and ad hoc committees” with reference number NASS9HR/OLDR/ADM/Vol. 1. 0031″ urged the clerk of the House to ensure compliance.

The letter said “the leadership of the House of Representatives has recently met and resolved that henceforth all activities of standing and ad hoc committees be put on hold while the House is on its annual recess.”

It will be recalled that apart from the probe into Chinese loans for the execution of railway projects in the country, the House Committee on Finance is reviewing the 2021 to 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) as well as investigating N300 billion unremitted funds to the federal account by various MDAs.

Similarly, the Public Accounts Committee led by Hon. Wole Oke has been investigating MDAs over queries raised by the Account General of the Federation. As it stands, investigations and other oversight functions can only resume in the House when the leadership permits.

Like this: Like Loading...