Chinese plane carrying 132 people crashes

A Chinese passenger plane with 132 people on board has crashed in a forested hillside in southern China.

 

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou when it plunged to earth in Guangxi province and caught fire. The number of casualties and reason for the crash are not yet known.

Rescuers have seen no signs of survivors, reports the BBC. Chinese airlines generally have a good safety record – the last major accident took place 12 years ago.

The crash has caused shock in China, where President Xi Jinping has ordered an immediate investigation to determine the cause. China Eastern Airlines has grounded all its 737-800s.

 

