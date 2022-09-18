News

Chinese slaughters ex -lover in Kano

Fear struck some part of the Ancient City of Kano, when a Chinese National simply identified as Mr. Geng was alleged to have slaughtered his ex-lover, Ummukulsum Buhari at Kuntau residence, Janbullo general area of the Kano metropolis.

The tragic incident took place around 7pm Friday when the Chinese National allegedly went to the home  of the victim.

 

Ummukulsum Buhari was said to be a graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda and after graduating she was undergoing NYSC service at Sokoto, presently. Some eyewitnesses who don’t want their names published said that Mr. Geng had a sizzling relationship with the young lady for two years before she settled for another man within the city who she married.

Our Correspondent learnt that Ummukulsum Buhari’s marriage never lasted, and was said to have returned to her family house to continue her normal life.

The account explained that Mr. Geng who felt jilted by Ummukulsum Buhari botched marriage never let go and until last night when he allegedly scaled the perimeter fence, sneaked into her room and slaughtered her in a cold blood.

 

Report had it that a family member and well wishers who had responded to save her life took her to the nearby health facility where she reportedly gave up the ghost.

 

Mr. Geng was subsequently arrested by a mob set to deliver jungle justice when a combined team of the Police, and the Immigration official arrived to arrest him, took custody of him and restored normalcy at the scene. Kano State Police Command is yet to respond to the issues while an inside source explained that the Chinese National has since been detained at

 

