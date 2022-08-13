CHINET 2022: Role of cargo airports, others to take centre stage

As preparations for this year’s edition of Aviation and Cargo Conference (CHINET 2022), gather momentum, organisers have disclosed that the conference will be focusing on six broad areas in its bid to draw attention to the necessity of developing and growing cargo airports and aviation in Nigeria. Chinet Aviation Cargo Conference is an annual conference that brings together exporters, cargo managers, logistics firms, airlines, airport, customs, insurance firms and others in the aviation and cargo ecosystem to chart a pathway that enables Nigerians to export more through airports. According to CHINET 2022 Convener, Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba African Travel Market, the areas are: The role of cargo airports in the growth of Aviacargo and exports ; Development of a National Aviacargo Master Plan; Role of Insurance in the growth of aviation and cargo; Others are: The Role of Insurance regulation in growing aviation and cargo; The impact of accident investigation on the growth of aviation and cargo; and Financing exports, aviation and cargo business.

‘‘One to the biggest obstacles to the growth of exports from Nigeria is logistics. Nigerian exports arrive the markets more expensive than competitors because of logistics cost and associated charges,’’ Uko of the aviation conference scheduled to hold between September 7 and 8 in Lagos. The theme of the conference is; The Role of Insurance and Regulation in Growing Exports, Aviation and Cargo Business in Nigeria. Uko noted that it ‘‘is expected to build on the successes recorded at the last event and also address the challenges thrown up during the last conference.’’

He gave a historical backdrop to what informed the theme for this year’s conference as he noted that: ‘‘In 2022 over six new cargo airports have opened or about to open across the country most owned by states. What is the enterprise plans for these airports? How will they grow aviacargo using their business plan? ‘‘Cargo airports were built with no warehouses and facilities for cargo. The staccato development of cargo airports has led to the demand for a National Aviacargo Master Plan either by the federal government or by the state and regional airports in order to increase the uptake of Aviacargo in Nigeria.

‘‘The Aviacargo industry in Nigeria is almost non-existent or at the lowest stage of development. This is according to stakeholders as Nigeria still brings in more tonnes in a week than it exports in a month. Almost all domestic cargo is road bound. There is a need to change the scenario by integrating the airports to the markets. ‘‘It was observed that Nigeria is still categorised as a high risk country for aviation.

The insurance premiums for airlines operating in Nigeria are higher than in other country. This increases the cost of doing aviation business in Nigeria. ‘‘Furthermore, stakeholders opined that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) should fine-tune their tier-based proposal for insurance companies so that their risk appetite will be determined by the capital they deploy for business. And insurance practitioners should start to specialise for improved technical knowledge and robust underwriting of aviation policies.’’

To this end, he disclosed that experts in the various fields have been scheduled to handle some of the identified areas of gaps. These include: Chief Babajide Olatunde- Agbeja of BOFF and Co Insurance Brokers and the new President of the African Insurance Brokers Association (AIBA); Executives of leading insurance companies and top insurance brokers; and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). While airline executives will also be expected to exchange ideas with the insurance experts during the two days gathering. Uko further revealed that; ‘‘Nigerian airlines have been a victim of high insurance premium due to some factors bedeviling the aviation sector. There is growing complaints of exploitation of airlines by Nigerian insurance companies. Nigerian airlines allege that the law preventing Nigerian airlines from using foreign insurers is prohibitive and is now a weapon of intimidation by Nigerian insurers who lack the capacity to insure a brand new aircraft but charge high premium. It is alleged that Nigerian airlines pay the highest premiums in Africa.

