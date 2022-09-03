Travel & Tourism

CHINET Aviacargo Conference 2022 to focus on cargo airports, agro-export

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

As preparations for CHINET 2022 gather momentum, the organisers have disclosed that the Day Two of the conference of the two days gathering scheduled to hold between September 7 and 8 in Lagos will focus on the future of cargo airports and their viability as agro-export channels.

The organisers further disclosed that a number of aviation and export experts have been lined up for the panel discussion, with Captain John Okakpu, export expert and the driver of many agro-export projects in Nigeria, leading the discussions on the viability of cargo airports and their utilisation for agro-exports. According to a release by the team, which is headed by Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba African Travel Market, 13 federal airports have been designated as cargo airports with five recently listed for concession while about 10 state owned cargo airports are on stream. The harmonisation and utilization of these assets to grow agro-exports will engage the attention of the panel.

This second edition of CHINET, is expected to be attended by captains of industries in aviation, logistics, exports, transport and government agencies in export related fields while the central theme is on the Role of Cargo Airports, Insurance and Finance in the Development of a National Aviacargo Export Master Plan for Nigeria. Some of the regulators and operators of the aviacargo ecosystem in Nigeria that have confirmed participation at the event include; the National Agency for Food and Drug Control (NAFDAC), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The first day of the event will focus on financing of aviation and cargo in Nigeria with insurance being a key issue for discussion. The financing session involving airlines and banks will be moderated by Dr. Alex Nwuba, a pilot, airline operator and a financial advisor. Leading insurance heavyweights have been lined up to discuss the role of insurance in the growth of aviation and cargo in Nigeria. Leading the pack in the insurance sector is the newly elected President of the African Insurance Brokers Association (AIBA) and Chairman, Boff and Co. Insurance Brokers Limited, Chief Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja, a seasoned expert in the industry.

He is a thoroughbred insurance expert of many years and an experienced aviation insurance expert. The insurance session will be driven by two lead speakers and discussants while airline executives will be part of the session which promises to be an educative session.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Cry releases bottled up emotional, physical stress

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Few years ago, before I changed my business model, my greatest challenge was staffing. So I decided to do the work alone and that meant juggling business with other personal commitments. It was quite stressful but relief came when my foreign therapists landed. So, immediately we re-opened, I was the first to get a massage. […]
Travel & Tourism

Pan seared chicken with summer vegetables

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chef Debby I know with the pandemic it doesn’t seem like we are in summer but yes we are. There are lots of amazing and great summer vegetables so you really should make this before the end of summer. If you are a vegetarian you can remove the chicken and replace it with more vegetables […]
Travel & Tourism

Uko, Ali Baba, Aare Fakorede welcomed into Greater Lagosians Hall of Fame

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The newly created Greater Lagosians Hall of Fame by a Nigerian journalist, Olawale Seriki, has formally taken off with the presentation of Star of Fame Plague to three Nigerians now to be known as ‘Great Lagosians’ for their various contributions to the development of Lagos State. According to Seriki, who is the president of Greater […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica