CHINET Aviacargo Conference 2022 to focus on cargo airports, agro-export

As preparations for CHINET 2022 gather momentum, the organisers have disclosed that the Day Two of the conference of the two days gathering scheduled to hold between September 7 and 8 in Lagos will focus on the future of cargo airports and their viability as agro-export channels.

The organisers further disclosed that a number of aviation and export experts have been lined up for the panel discussion, with Captain John Okakpu, export expert and the driver of many agro-export projects in Nigeria, leading the discussions on the viability of cargo airports and their utilisation for agro-exports. According to a release by the team, which is headed by Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba African Travel Market, 13 federal airports have been designated as cargo airports with five recently listed for concession while about 10 state owned cargo airports are on stream. The harmonisation and utilization of these assets to grow agro-exports will engage the attention of the panel.

This second edition of CHINET, is expected to be attended by captains of industries in aviation, logistics, exports, transport and government agencies in export related fields while the central theme is on the Role of Cargo Airports, Insurance and Finance in the Development of a National Aviacargo Export Master Plan for Nigeria. Some of the regulators and operators of the aviacargo ecosystem in Nigeria that have confirmed participation at the event include; the National Agency for Food and Drug Control (NAFDAC), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The first day of the event will focus on financing of aviation and cargo in Nigeria with insurance being a key issue for discussion. The financing session involving airlines and banks will be moderated by Dr. Alex Nwuba, a pilot, airline operator and a financial advisor. Leading insurance heavyweights have been lined up to discuss the role of insurance in the growth of aviation and cargo in Nigeria. Leading the pack in the insurance sector is the newly elected President of the African Insurance Brokers Association (AIBA) and Chairman, Boff and Co. Insurance Brokers Limited, Chief Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja, a seasoned expert in the industry.

He is a thoroughbred insurance expert of many years and an experienced aviation insurance expert. The insurance session will be driven by two lead speakers and discussants while airline executives will be part of the session which promises to be an educative session.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...