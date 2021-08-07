Chinet Lagos Conference: Key aviation, cargo, export stakeholders sign up

As the debutant Chinet Lagos 2021 Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos between August 25and 26, has continued to attract major key player in the aviation, cargo and export business section of the economy. This is according to the organisers of the event, which said arrangement has reached top gear for the hosting.

The growing list of front line backers of the event include: The Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) and Ethiopian Airlines Cargo alongside many airlines, logistics and global financial service companies. Also on the bill as major are partners are the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the apex body in charge of promoting export in Nigeria and is expected to make a presentation at the event and Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), which has contributed to the growth of Aviation cargo in Nigeria. NEPZA will be at CHINET to showcase the opportunities available to investors at the airports alongside the two leading aviation cargo and logistics companies in Nigeria, NAHCO and SAHCO.

The prestigious and newly opened Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, featuring 250 rooms and other appointed facilities, is the choice venue for the two day conference and exhibition event. While conducting the organisers of the event on tour of the hotel, the Managing Director of Macfolly Hospitality Limited, owners of the hotel, Mr. Chike Ogeah, said the hotel is well positioned to host aviation events. As an allied facility to the aviation sector, it looks forward to hosting more aviation conferences and welcomes CHINET Aviacargo event to Lagos Marriott, said Ogeah while adding that: “Aviation and cargo are part of the heritage of the owners of this hotel and we are happy to be a part of this maiden edition.”

ATQNews, a global Pan – African Travel News Organisation, headed by Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, which is organising the event, said that the conference is long overdue. According to him, the conference which will have an exhibition part will be in three parts over two days.

The parts are; Aviation, Cargo and Exports. The aviation aspect will have a presentation and panel discussion on ‘Airlines, Airports and Aviation.’ ‘‘Experts including airline CEOs, past airport CEOs and aviators will discuss the reasons why our airlines and airport systems have not delivered the best possible outcomes for aviation in Nigeria.

‘‘The second section on cargo will be on presentations and panel discussions on the cargo and logistics value chain, the challenges of scale and the opportunities available. ‘‘The third part will be on export. How do we scale our Export Capacity? How do we remove the impediments and improve our access and market penetration globally?

