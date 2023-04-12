Chinmark CEO Declared Wanted By Police

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chinmatk Group, Ijiomah Marksman Chinedu has been declared wanted for alleged investment fraud by Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Chinedu was asked to appear before the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Interpol, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a special police gazette bulletin issued on Wednesday, the force announced that a warrant of arrest was issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos.

Chinedu is accused of cyber fraud and obtaining money by pretenses and money laundering to the tune of N480 million.

Chive GPS, a dispute resolution company that provides debt recovery solutions and other services, had petitioned the police.

The firm narrated how its client, “oblivious of the large-scale fraud ahead”, sent the money in question into multiple bank accounts controlled by Chinmark Group.

The transaction was designed to yield interest but at the expected time, “the chief masterminds, Ijiomah Marksman and Purity Marksman” reportedly fled Nigeria to the UAE or the South Pacific Island of Vanuatu.

Chive GPS said the suspect “may have coordinated this fraud alongside Amanda Chisom, Peter Awuzie, Happiness Awuzie, Linda Chinemelum Paul, Ada Ujaligwa, Timothy Benedict, and Harrison Gwamnishu”.

The petition also urged the police to have the Chinmark boss placed on a global red notice to allow security agencies to monitor his movement