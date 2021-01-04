Chinmaya Foundations Nonstop Day 285 Of Covid19 Awareness & Relief Program in India.

The national rural social common peoples organization of India, Chinmaya Foundation & it’s one part of the project Dolphin Dance School & Group has continued saving lives through many ways.

In the coronavirus pandemic across India, Chinmaya Foundation & it’s Dolphin Dance School & Group project has been raising awareness about Covid1-9 and distributing relief food and materials.



They are continously aware about Covid-19 through Drama,Folk Dance,Folk Song,bulleting literature,Poster, distributing booklets and many way with distributed relief materials such as masks, soap, sanitizers, bliching powder, hand gloves, dry and cooked food stuffs.

Additionally, the mentally challenged always received blankets, clothes, chemicalized mosquito nets and bedsheets ,winter jackets,Caps through the relief distribution program.

Today, the organization celebrate new year day with the poor & mentally disorder peoples & do work for Covid19 awareness and relief distribution program.Which was being conducted for day number 285 and the foundation took time to plan more for thousand thousand numbers of families receiving its support in it’s home state Odisha . The foundation distribute winter cloth,dress, blanket & so many materials to poor & needy peoples for fighting against cold winter along with covid19 with spearheading the program has been Mr.Chinmaya Dash, the national chairperson of Chinmaya Foundation and Master Mihir Kumar, the director of Dolphin Dance School & group and other members are cooperated whole heartily with the behalf of foundation.

This program is highly appreciated by political leaders,intellectuals as well as general public.

As reported from : Office of the Chinmaya Foundation

At-BabalPur ,Po- NandiPur ,Via- DasarathPur,District- JajPur ,State-Odisha,Pin-755006,Bharat(India)

Mob-(+91)9938810539 /8328876038

