News

Chinmaya Foundations Nonstop Day 285 Of Covid19 Awareness & Relief Program in India.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Chinmaya Foundations Nonstop Day 285 Of Covid19 Awareness & Relief Program in India.

The national rural social common peoples organization of India, Chinmaya Foundation & it’s one part of the project Dolphin Dance School & Group has continued saving lives through many ways.

In the coronavirus pandemic across India, Chinmaya Foundation & it’s Dolphin Dance School & Group project has been raising awareness about Covid1-9 and distributing relief food and materials.

 


They are continously aware about Covid-19 through Drama,Folk Dance,Folk Song,bulleting literature,Poster, distributing booklets and many way with distributed relief materials such as masks, soap, sanitizers, bliching powder, hand gloves, dry and cooked food stuffs.

Additionally, the mentally challenged always received blankets, clothes, chemicalized mosquito nets and bedsheets ,winter jackets,Caps through the relief distribution program.

Today, the organization celebrate new year day with the poor & mentally disorder peoples & do work for Covid19 awareness and relief distribution program.Which was being conducted for day number 285 and the foundation took time to plan more for thousand thousand numbers of families receiving its support in it’s home state Odisha . The foundation distribute winter cloth,dress, blanket & so many materials to poor & needy peoples for fighting against cold winter along with covid19 with spearheading the program has been Mr.Chinmaya Dash, the national chairperson of Chinmaya Foundation and Master Mihir Kumar, the director of Dolphin Dance School & group and other members are cooperated whole heartily with the behalf of foundation.

This program is highly appreciated by political leaders,intellectuals as well as general public.

As reported from : Office of the Chinmaya Foundation
At-BabalPur ,Po- NandiPur ,Via- DasarathPur,District- JajPur ,State-Odisha,Pin-755006,Bharat(India)
Mob-(+91)9938810539 /8328876038

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fayemi to FG: Get rid of poverty, insurgency, illiteracy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, wants the Federal Government to invest more time towards solving the nation’s developmental deficit. Fayemi, who spoke at public presentation of a book: “Nigeria Democracy without Development: How to fix it,” written by Omano Edigheji, Special Adviser to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, called on the Federal Government […]
News

#EndSARS: Oyetola reiterates commitment to youth-empowerment

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday held a stakeholders’ forum on #EndSARS protest tagged “Osun #End- SARS Aftermath Stakeholders’ Engagement, held at Aurora Conference Center, Osogbo. At the forum, Oyetola, who reiterated his promise to embark on youth-empowerment, engagement and development narrated how he was chased by some hoodlums who hijacked the protest. He, however, […]
News Top Stories

Total: Nigeria gets 5% of Africa’s investment in oil, gas

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Despite having the largest oil reserves and resources in Africa, Nigeria only benefitted five per cent investment within the last five years.   This was disclosed in Abuja yesterday by the Managing Director, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mike Sangster at the ongoing virtual Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Conference and Exhibition with the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica