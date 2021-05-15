Arts & Entertainments

Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’, others to be Adapted as TV S eries

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The Achebe family has confirmed a television adaptation of the iconic author’s masterpieces ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘Arrow of God’ and ‘No Longer At Ease’. According to a statement released by Chidi Achebe, Chinua Achebe’s son, the family will collaborate with Dayo Ogunyemi of 234 Media and Seldner Media’s Joe Seldner to develop the television series. “The series will portray decades of wrenching societal change- from the end of the 19th century in ‘Things Fall Apart’, through the emerging 20th century in ‘Arrow of God’, and the mid-20th century pre-independence period in ‘No Longer At Ease.’

Confirming the TV adaptation, the late author’s wife, Christie Achebe shared: “We believe this moment makes the message of my husband’s work urgent, especially for Millennials and Generation Z who are challenging systematic racism and driving the new civil rights movement. Chinua Achebe’s recognition and centering of these issues from an African perspective make his stories more vital than ever.”

The prolific novelist passed on in 2013 at the age of 82. He was regarded as the founding father of African fiction. Some of his notable works include: ‘Things Fall Apart’ which has been translated into over 50 languages. An official release date for the forthcoming adaptation is unknown with production details yet to be announced.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

