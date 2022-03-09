Metro & Crime

Chioke bemoans Nigerians’ reading culture, sets to launch Akpokuedike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, Mr Ike Chioke, has lamented the poor reading culture in Nigeria, especially among the youths.

 

At a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, preceding the launch of Akpokuedike – Duty Call in Anambra, a biography of the outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, which he authored, Chioke said the work “is more like a story book.”

 

Chioke said, “I am delighted to be here introducing my new book, Akpokuedike – Duty Call in Anambra. The reason for this book comes from my own background as an investment banker.”

 

According to him, Akpokuedike is a storybook about Obiano and Anambra State Investment, Promotion and Protection Agency. “Of course, in my typical style not to make it a very dry and sort of clinical report of what ANSIPPA did, I wrote it to read more like a story book,” he said.

 

Set to be launched on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Anambra State, Akpokuedike tells the story of Obiano from his Aguleri ancestry, the orientation he got from his headmaster father, his career at Texaco, First Bank and Fidelity Bank before becoming the governor of Anambra, Chioke explained

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen abduct FCTA staff,  3 others, demand N50m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja Suspected armed bandits have allegedly abducted a staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and three others in Kuje Area Council. The unfortunate incident was said to have  happened early hours of Wednesday,  when some gunmen attacked  Kiyi Town, Kuje, Abuja abducting one Mr Salami Olalekan, who is a  staff of FCTA, […]
Metro & Crime

Three killed, many injured as robbers invade New Benin Market in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

…as police parade 34 robbery, kidnappers, cultism suspects There was pandemonium Friday evening at the popular New Benin Market in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State when suspected armed robbers invaded the area and shot sporadically. The robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of their cash and […]
Metro & Crime

Dubai extradites Hushpuppi, Woodberry to U.S.

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday said the celebrated alleged internet fraud kingpin, Raymond Igbalode Abbas aka ‘Hushpuppi,’ was extradited to the United States after his arrest. The police also disclosed in a statement that Hushpuppi’s alleged accomplice, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka ‘Woodberry,’ was also extradited to the United States after their arrest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica