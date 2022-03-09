Chioke bemoans Nigerians’ reading culture, sets to launch Akpokuedike

The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, Mr Ike Chioke, has lamented the poor reading culture in Nigeria, especially among the youths.

At a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, preceding the launch of Akpokuedike – Duty Call in Anambra, a biography of the outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, which he authored, Chioke said the work “is more like a story book.”

Chioke said, “I am delighted to be here introducing my new book, Akpokuedike – Duty Call in Anambra. The reason for this book comes from my own background as an investment banker.”

According to him, Akpokuedike is a storybook about Obiano and Anambra State Investment, Promotion and Protection Agency. “Of course, in my typical style not to make it a very dry and sort of clinical report of what ANSIPPA did, I wrote it to read more like a story book,” he said.

Set to be launched on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Anambra State, Akpokuedike tells the story of Obiano from his Aguleri ancestry, the orientation he got from his headmaster father, his career at Texaco, First Bank and Fidelity Bank before becoming the governor of Anambra, Chioke explained

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...