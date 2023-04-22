Chioma Chijioke In Tears As She Lays Her Husband, Kingsley Anosike To Rest (Video)

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke has left many in tears over an emotional video of her balding her husband farewell as she lay him to rest.



Recall that Chijioke lost her husband, Kingsley Anosike, Nigerian film producer and director on February 19, 2023.

It was reported that the producer passed away after he slumped during a football match in Kuwait on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Anosike relocated to Kuwait in November 2002 with the hope of setting up a studio in the country before his untimely death.

Following his death, the movie director has finally been laid to rest on Friday.

Chioma Chijioke shared a video of her in tears as she praised her late husband in her dialect.



The video also captured his candlelight service, burial, and reception.

A lot of emotions from viewers were poured in as they consoled her and sends warm words of encouragement.