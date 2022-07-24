Chioma GoodHair: fascinated by fascinators

There is no speaking of high class fashion without taking a look at the social media handle of Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma GoodHair.

The Real Housewives of Lagos reality star has a passion for serving sophisticated style at its best.

She is one of the few that can be said that breaths, sleeps and eats with fashion. This is why many believes her name should also be ‘Chioma Great Fashion’.

No matter how much you love fashion, it is hard to serve style statements in and out of red carpets. This is where Chioma beats the record.

Going through her social media handle, you cannot help but notice that she hats and fascinators have a special place in her fashion heart.

The most fascinating thing about this gorgeous fashionista is that she is a lawyer by training. A career, too conservative for a charismatic fashion butterfly.

Let these photos where Chioma served exceptional looks with fascinators convince you that the world is her red carpet and yet to see the best of Chioma’s creative looks

