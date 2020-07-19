Chioma Uzodima in her own world

Following the enthronement of Senator Hope Uzodinma, as Imo State Governor through a Supreme Court verdict, his beautiful wife, Chioma, on the other hand, emerged as the youngest First Lady in the history of Nigeria.

Until she assumed her new status, Chioma was relatively unknown, both in Imo State and the country in general, but today, she has made history and that has brought her to limelight and earned her a place in the history of Nigeria.

At 30, the mother of three and law graduate of the Imo State University, does not belong in the leagues of old fashioned First Ladies, but a more vibrant, goodlooking and charismatic lady by virtue of her young age.

