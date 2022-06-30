Chistosomiasis: Lagos targets over 300,000 school age children

Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of mass administration of medicines (MAM) for schoolaged children against Schistosomiasis in nine local government areas of the state where the disease is endemic. Recall that ; an acute and chronic Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) caused by parasitic worms, Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, made the announcement at the MAM micro planning meeting with implementing stakeholders and partners in Ikeja. He noted that the mass administration of medicines would be implemented in nine schistosomiasis endemic LGAs including Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Ikorodu, Alimosho, Ikeja, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye and Surulere. He stated that the MAM would be implemented in two phases explaining that the first phase implementation will run from June 29 to July 8, in the aforementioned LGAs.

