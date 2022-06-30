News

Chistosomiasis: Lagos targets over 300,000 school age children

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of mass administration of medicines (MAM) for schoolaged children against Schistosomiasis in nine local government areas of the state where the disease is endemic. Recall that ; an acute and chronic Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) caused by parasitic worms, Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, made the announcement at the MAM micro planning meeting with implementing stakeholders and partners in Ikeja. He noted that the mass administration of medicines would be implemented in nine schistosomiasis endemic LGAs including Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Ikorodu, Alimosho, Ikeja, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye and Surulere. He stated that the MAM would be implemented in two phases explaining that the first phase implementation will run from June 29 to July 8, in the aforementioned LGAs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID- 19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion.   Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made […]
News

Study links microplastics to inflammatory bowel disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in China have reported an interesting correlation between microplastics and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The findings published this week in ‘Environmental Science & Technology,’ are the first to compare levels of microplastic exposure between IBD patients and healthy controls. Those with diagnosed IBD, the researchers found, had noticeably greater levels of microplastics in their […]
News

Banditry: Arrest of protesters absurd, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as absurd, the arrest of Wednesday’s protesters in Katsina State against the killings and banditry in the state and other parts of the north, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government. The PDP wondered why government would arrest, harass and detain victims of the bandits but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica