Chistosomiasis: Lagos targets over 300,000 school age children

Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of mass administration of medicines (MAM) for schoolaged children against Schistosomiasis in nine local government areas of the state where the disease is endemic. Recall that ; an acute and chronic Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) caused by parasitic worms, Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, made the announcement at the MAM micro planning meeting with implementing stakeholders and partners in Ikeja. He noted that the mass administration of medicines would be implemented in nine schistosomiasis endemic LGAs including Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Ikorodu, Alimosho, Ikeja, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye and Surulere. He stated that the MAM would be implemented in two phases explaining that the first phase implementation will run from June 29 to July 8, in the aforementioned LGAs.
Related Articles
Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors
Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID- 19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Study links microplastics to inflammatory bowel disease
Scientists in China have reported an interesting correlation between microplastics and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The findings published this week in ‘Environmental Science & Technology,’ are the first to compare levels of microplastic exposure between IBD patients and healthy controls. Those with diagnosed IBD, the researchers found, had noticeably greater levels of microplastics in their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Banditry: Arrest of protesters absurd, says PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as absurd, the arrest of Wednesday’s protesters in Katsina State against the killings and banditry in the state and other parts of the north, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government. The PDP wondered why government would arrest, harass and detain victims of the bandits but […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)