Chivita 100% wins outstanding juice brand award

The Brand Manager, Chivita, Mr. Ademola Mafikuyomi, yesterday said the Marketing Edge Most Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year award won by Chivita 100 per cent is the latest in a long line of awards for the brand. He said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition for the superior quality and innovation of Chivita 100%.

The award further encourages us in our drive as the market leader in the fruit juice category to champion the 100% fruit juice consumption narrative in Nigeria,” he said. Speaking on the sidelines of the Chivita 100 per cent Fruit Juice award presented by Marketing Edge Outstanding Juice Brand Award, Mafikuyomi said: “This year’s award makes it the fourth time in five years that Chivita 100 per cent is coming top in this category and thereby reaffirms its dominance in the fruit juice market.

“The award is seen as a deserved recognition for the brand’s category leadership which it has earned through superior product quality, consistent innovation, advocacy, as well as engagement approach aimed at deepening conversations on the role of 100 per cent fruit juice in everyday wellness.”

