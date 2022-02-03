Chivita Active Zest unveils affordable new pack sizes

Chivita Active, one of Nigeria’s most admired fruit juice, has unveiled new 125ml & 50ml pack sizes for its popular sub-brand Chivita Active Zest. Offering the same great taste and benefit, which the brand is renowned and cherished for, the 125ml & 50ml pack sizes are a strategic move to ensure more product affordability and accessibility to a wider spectrum of Nigerian consumers. The new Chivita Active Zest 125ml & 50ml pack sizes join the 330ml Can on the market shelf and retail at N60 and N30 respectively. Toyin Nnodi, CHI Limited Marketing Director said: “The affordability and accessibility of the brand is sure to trigger more demand, maintain market dominance, and also improve penetration in geographical markets. “So be it during a long walk, exercises, on a road trip or even at work, consumers can have the drink size that best suits their lifestyle and enjoy their favourite Chivita Active Zest, in the right amount.”
Related Articles
Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris
Lionel Messi has tested negative for Covid-19 and is now back in France and will resume training “in the coming days”, Paris Saint-Germain announced on Wednesday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner tested positive for the virus while in his native Argentina last week but flew back to Paris on Wednesday. He missed PSG’s 4-0 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CAFCL: Anyansi says Enyimba’s victory silence detractors
Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu has said his side’s 1-0 win against Burkina Faso outfit Rahimo FC in the CAF Champion League has rubbished the plans of his detractors, who he claims have ‘ganged up’ to ensure the downfall of the 2-time winners of the competition under his watch. Substitute Victor Mbaoma headed in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Afrobasket: Winner takes all as D’Tigers face Cote d’Ivoire
Group C will come alive again on Sunday when Nigeria’s D’Tigers take on Cote d’Ivoire in the last group game to determine the group winner at the ongoing AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda. Following the expansion of the participating teams at the Afrobasket to 16 with only group winners gaining automatic ticket to the quarter […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)