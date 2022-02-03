Sports

Chivita Active Zest unveils affordable new pack sizes

Chivita Active, one of Nigeria’s most admired fruit juice, has unveiled new 125ml & 50ml pack sizes for its popular sub-brand Chivita Active Zest. Offering the same great taste and benefit, which the brand is renowned and cherished for, the 125ml & 50ml pack sizes are a strategic move to ensure more product affordability and accessibility to a wider spectrum of Nigerian consumers. The new Chivita Active Zest 125ml & 50ml pack sizes join the 330ml Can on the market shelf and retail at N60 and N30 respectively. Toyin Nnodi, CHI Limited Marketing Director said: “The affordability and accessibility of the brand is sure to trigger more demand, maintain market dominance, and also improve penetration in geographical markets. “So be it during a long walk, exercises, on a road trip or even at work, consumers can have the drink size that best suits their lifestyle and enjoy their favourite Chivita Active Zest, in the right amount.”

 

