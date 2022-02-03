Chivita Active Zest unveils affordable new pack sizes

Chivita Active, one of Nigeria’s most admired fruit juice, has unveiled new 125ml & 50ml pack sizes for its popular sub-brand Chivita Active Zest. Offering the same great taste and benefit, which the brand is renowned and cherished for, the 125ml & 50ml pack sizes are a strategic move to ensure more product affordability and accessibility to a wider spectrum of Nigerian consumers. The new Chivita Active Zest 125ml & 50ml pack sizes join the 330ml Can on the market shelf and retail at N60 and N30 respectively. Toyin Nnodi, CHI Limited Marketing Director said: “The affordability and accessibility of the brand is sure to trigger more demand, maintain market dominance, and also improve penetration in geographical markets. “So be it during a long walk, exercises, on a road trip or even at work, consumers can have the drink size that best suits their lifestyle and enjoy their favourite Chivita Active Zest, in the right amount.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...