Chivita celebrates World Juice Day

Leading fruit juice brand, Chivita, has held its third annual Chivita World Juice Day. This year’s edition of the event provided the platform to educate and encourage consumers to be focused in taking control of their own wellbeing with fruit juices as part of their daily nutrition for wellness. It was also an opportunity to showcase creative expressions with Chivita fruit juices from mixologists, availing discerning consumers the license to create their own exciting recipes and experience the combos to boost their health their way.

The theme for this year’s edition of the event; “Fruit Juice: Powering my Health My Way,” calls on consumers to step forward and be involved in taking practical steps in lifestyle modifications, self-awareness and choosing to consume food and drinks that enhance daily nutrition by actively including fruit juices to boost their health and well-being, but most importantly, achieving this on their own terms. In her welcome speech, Marketing Director of CHI Limited, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, said the focus for this year’s Chivita World Juice Day was to challenge consumers to take control of their health on their own terms by including fruit juices as a part of their daily nutrition for wellness.

