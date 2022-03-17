Chivita drives competitive edge in new marketing campaign

Leading Juice brand, Chivita, consistently prides itself on innovation, prioritising consumers’ expectations as well as their need for health, nutrition and refreshment with the best quality juices. In essence, whether the occasion calls for indulgent taste, distinctive refreshment, rejuvenation, and enablement for active health or preference for fruit juice made from natural ingredients with no artificial colour, preservatives and flavours, there is a Chivita to guarantee satisfaction. Chivita comes in exciting variants and varying pack sizes such as 1 litre, 500ml, 315ml, 125ml, 90ml and the cool 330ml cans that are stylish, convenient, affordable and accessible to every category of consumers.

