Chivita drives competitive edge in new marketing campaign

#EndSARS: 1,904 fleeing inmates still on the run 3 months after
Three months after 1,993 inmates escaped from Benin and Oko Correctional Centres in Edo State, only 88 of the fugitives have been arrested by security operatives across the country. New Telegraph recalls that at the height of the nationwide #EndSARS protests in October, suspected hoodlums had invaded the Oko and Benin facilities, freeing a total […]
Poor sleep triples risk for heart disease – Study
Researchers in the United States have found that poor sleep can be detrimental to heart health; it can also increase the risk of heart disease by as much as 141 per cent. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘Scientific Reports’. The University of South Florida (USF)-led study reviewed […]
Wike: Only PDP can rescue Nigeria
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can rescue Nigeria from the present situation of the country. Wike stated this during his New Year visit to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Ramat Government House, yesterday in Bauchi. According to him: “The inability of the present administration of APC-led […]
