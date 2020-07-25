News

Chivita launches new flavoured drink

CHI Limited, the manufacturers of Chivita has announces the launch of the new Happy Hour flavoured drink in orange safari flavour. The new product, according to the company, is another testament to the continuous drive by Chi Limited for product innovation, high quality, and sustained consumer satisfaction. With its consistently high quality product offerings over the years, Chivita, leading fruit juice brand of CHI Limited, has remained the undisputed leader in the Fruit Juices and Still Drinks category.

This new product launch is expected to drive value and excitement in the flavoured drink segment as it offers yet another appealing product for consumers to choose from. At a retail price of N50, the new Happy Hour orange safari offers value for consumers seeking to enjoy the same great taste of the orange fruit at a pocket-friendly price. Packaged in a hygienic, easy to use and convenient 180ml pack, Happy Hour Orange Safari provides a direct response to consumers who seek natural refreshment with no added artificial preservatives at a very affordable price

