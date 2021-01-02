News

Chivita relaunches “Juice up this Season with Chivita” campaign

To further deepen its bond with consumers across the nation this festive season, Chivita is activating the second edition of its “Juice Up this Season with Chivita” campaign. The aim of the campaign, according to the company, is to brighten the mood of the season and reinforce the Chivita brand as the perfect fruit juice complement for the holidays.

The festive season brings with it lots of love, laughter, and family time. However, even at such a time, you cannot ignore your health. Chivita Juices are a great way to help maintain healthy habits during the sometimes indulgent holiday season.

Speaking on the relaunch, the Brand Manager (Chivita), Mr. Ademola Mafikuyomi, said while the festive season this year might be a bit different, it was hopeful that the excitement it brings would remain the same. He said: “Chivita Juices will be there in moments of relaxation, indulgence and merriment to brighten the experiences. “The festive season is more than a time for gift giving. It is a chance to reconnect with those you love most and create memories that will last throughout the New Year.

